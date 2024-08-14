Real Salt Lake acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have acquired winger Dominik Marczuk from reigning Polish top-flight champions Jagiellonia Białystok, the club announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Polish youth international is signed through 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.
Marczuk arrives before RSL reportedly transfer Colombian international winger Andrés Gómez to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.
"We’re excited to add another technical, aggressive and versatile attacker to our setup, as Dominik will no doubt deepen our attacking options and provide upside for the future," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.
"Dominik is a young, up-and-coming player who embraces the challenge of moving outside his home country. We believe he can help us this year, and be part of our core group moving forward. We expect him to expand and impact our attack this year, and are excited to see the group mesh during the final stretch."
Rising talent
In Poland, Marczuk tallied 13g/18a in 128 professional appearances. He blossomed at Stal Rzeszów before joining Jagiellonia and helping them win the 2023-24 Ekstraklasa title (first in club history). He was named the 2023-24 Ekstraklasa Young Player of the Season.
"I am very happy to arrive in the United States at Real Salt Lake and move ahead in my career," said Marczuk.
"Major League Soccer’s growth in North America is excellent and I hope to arrive quickly to meet my teammates, work hard and help the club, and obviously bring trophies home to the RSL fans."
Reinforcements
Marczuk is RSL's fourth attack-minded signing of the summer window. He joins DP No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves and forwards Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook.
They reinforce an attack paced by Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Cristian Arango and Diego Luna. RSL’s 51 goals scored are the second-most in MLS.
Entering the stretch run, RSL are third in the Western Conference (44 points) and seeking a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
