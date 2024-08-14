Real Salt Lake acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk

"We’re excited to add another technical, aggressive and versatile attacker to our setup, as Dominik will no doubt deepen our attacking options and provide upside for the future," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.

"Dominik is a young, up-and-coming player who embraces the challenge of moving outside his home country. We believe he can help us this year, and be part of our core group moving forward. We expect him to expand and impact our attack this year, and are excited to see the group mesh during the final stretch."