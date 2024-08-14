Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway

Through his growth, Cuevas also represented the United States at various youth levels. He eventually signed with then-USL Championship side Galaxy II in 2019, becoming a staple in those squads and earning a reputation as a free-kick specialist.

“I was one of the privileged kids to make the academy. It was such a surreal moment for myself and my family,” Cuevas told MLSsoccer.com. “It was a step closer to my goal to be able to play for the first team one day.”

In conversations, he’ll find a way to let you know he’s from South Central Los Angeles. It’s part of his character and his family’s story – his mom sells tamales locally. Aside from his love for the city, his dad's and older brother’s passion for soccer sparked a different type of affection at a young age.

The overseas stint was part of Cuevas’ evolution, but it was a no-brainer when he was presented with the chance to head back home.

While the physical skills helped prepare Cuevas for the future, being alone and far away from comfort taught him immensely about his character off the field. Cuevas jokes that something so simple as being tidy around the house and making his bed reminded him of when his mom used to stay on his case to do so.

On the field, Cuevas was exposed to a different style of play, one more physical and demanding than what he was accustomed to. The other, and perhaps most important aspect, was mental growth.

“It’s an opportunity that I 100 percent wanted to fulfill,” Cuevas explained. “Any kid at my age, at the time, or that plays soccer in general, has big dreams of playing in Europe.”

Head coach Greg Vanney has instilled tremendous confidence in the 21-year-old, deploying him as a winger at times, and trusting him with different responsibilities.

Primarily a defender, Cuevas’ ability to play in various positions helped him gain notoriety and fit in nicely as he’s now fulfilling his dream of playing with the first team.

Cuevas reminisces fondly on his time with Los Dos (now Ventura County FC), calling it an incredible experience and appreciating how he played professionally with teammates he grew up alongside in the academy. Jonny Pérez , Alejandro Alvarado Jr., Cameron Dunbar and Adam Saldana were all present.

Galactic network

Being back around family was at the forefront of Cuevas’ decision to return to LA last season, signing a three-year contract with two club option years through 2027. His aspirations were simply to become an integral part of the team he loves. And for him, it’s easier trying to break through somewhere so familiar.

“Not only being from LA, especially from South Central, and being able to say that I play for the hometown club LA Galaxy, it’s a dream come true,” said Cuevas. “Growing up and seeing all the success that this club had, you just want to play there. Seeing all the legends that have come through this club as well. My parents, both of them, see it as a blessing.”

The list of global stars who have donned the blue, white and gold is expansive. But for Cuevas, ties to the local kids who have proven the pathway is feasible only fueled his desire even more.

Center back Jalen Neal, who has blossomed into a starter for Vanney, is a great example. The pair played together on the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship team Cuevas wore the captain's armband for. When asked about Neal, Cuevas referred to him as his leader.

Being together on the international stage and translating that to the most historic club in MLS is a testament to their dedication.

“What’s pretty crazy is we’ve never really talked about it, me and J. I don’t think it has really hit us yet,” Cuevas said. “We’re just living in the moment now, but I know for a fact we’re going to be looking back and be super grateful for going through so many things together.”

Former Galaxy standout Julián Araujo, who just signed for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, is another role model. A few years older than Cuevas, Araujo is someone he looked up to considering there are so many similarities in their game as fullbacks.

There’s also no shortage of talent on the current Galaxy roster, whether it’s a World Cup veteran like Maya Yoshida, an FC Barcelona product like Riqui Puig or newcomers like Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. Cuevas has multiple sources of knowledge to soak up the game from.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned from these guys is the competitiveness that they have is off the charts, and I think that we all feed off of that,” Cuevas explained.