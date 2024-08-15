Minnesota United sign DP midfielder Joaquín Pereyra

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired midfielder Joaquín Pereyra from Argentine top-flight side Atlético Tucumán, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old joins Minnesota as a Designated Player. He is under contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

"We look forward to Joaquín Pereyra joining Minnesota United and strengthening our roster," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We believe his abilities are a good fit for our club and he’s excited to showcase his talents to our fans."

Before this move, Pereyra tallied 6g/16a in 194 appearances spanning Tucúman, Famalicão and boyhood side Rosario Central. He also played twice for Argentina's U-20 national team.

Pereyra continues a busy summer transfer window for Minnesota, who previously added DP forward Kelvin Yeboah, center back Jefferson Díaz and right back Matúš Kmeť.

"I am thrilled to come to Minnesota United and play for this great club," said Pereyra. "I'm very happy and look forward to helping the team. I am ready and have many dreams to achieve big things with the club."

Led by first-year coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference on 33 points. They have nine games remaining to secure an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.