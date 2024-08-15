FC Cincinnati sign USMNT forward Nicholas Gioacchini

"He knows how to compete in our league and is committed to helping us fight for trophies this season. We look forward to him joining our group."

"We’re excited to welcome Niko to Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said in a release. "He is an excellent teammate with high character who will provide a versatile presence on our front line.

The US men's national team striker is on loan through the 2024 MLS season. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot, which opened last week when Aaron Boupendza's contract was terminated .

FC Cincinnati have acquired forward Nicholas ‘Niko’ Gioacchini on loan from Italian Serie A side Como 1907, the club announced Thursday.

MLS pedigree

Gioacchini, 24, joined Como last January from St. Louis CITY SC. He played in nine matches as Como earned promotion from Serie B.

While at St. Louis, Gioacchini tallied 10g/1a in 32 matches during the then-expansion side's historic 2023 season. He also featured for Orlando City SC in 2022, appearing in six games after time at French sides Caen and Montpellier.

Gioacchini has three goals in eight USMNT appearances, most recently competing at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"I’m excited to return to Major League Soccer and join FC Cincinnati," Gioacchini said. "I can’t wait to meet the fans and play at TQL Stadium for the first time, and I look forward to helping this team fight for its goals this season."

Adding depth

The reigning Supporters' Shield winners are second in the Eastern Conference. With nine regular-season matches left, they have 48 points (15W-7L-3D).