Columbus Crew acquire Abraham Romero from LAFC 

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CLB receive: Abraham Romero
  • LAFC receive: $50k GAM

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have acquired goalkeeper Abraham Romero from LAFC, the clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for Romero, LAFC receive $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.

The former US and Mexican youth international has played three first-team games for LAFC. He featured extensively for the Black & Gold's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

"Abraham is a great addition to our team and our strong group of goalkeepers as we approach the final stretch of the season," Columbus general manager Issa Tall said in a release.

"He has gained good experience in MLS and Mexico, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Black & Gold and assisting his continued development."

LAFC signed Romero in January 2023 after previous stints with USL Championship sides Las Vegas Lights and Orange County SC. The 26-year-old has also played for LA Galaxy II and LIGA MX side Pachuca.

Romero joins a Columbus goalkeeper group led by starter Patrick Schulte and backups Evan Bush and Nicholas Hagen. Meanwhile, LAFC have starter Hugo Lloris and backup Thomas Hasal.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Abraham Romero Columbus Crew Los Angeles Football Club

