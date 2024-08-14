Columbus Crew acquire Abraham Romero from LAFC 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CLB receive: Abraham Romero
- LAFC receive: $50k GAM
Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have acquired goalkeeper Abraham Romero from LAFC, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for Romero, LAFC receive $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.
The former US and Mexican youth international has played three first-team games for LAFC. He featured extensively for the Black & Gold's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.
"Abraham is a great addition to our team and our strong group of goalkeepers as we approach the final stretch of the season," Columbus general manager Issa Tall said in a release.
"He has gained good experience in MLS and Mexico, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Black & Gold and assisting his continued development."
LAFC signed Romero in January 2023 after previous stints with USL Championship sides Las Vegas Lights and Orange County SC. The 26-year-old has also played for LA Galaxy II and LIGA MX side Pachuca.
Romero joins a Columbus goalkeeper group led by starter Patrick Schulte and backups Evan Bush and Nicholas Hagen. Meanwhile, LAFC have starter Hugo Lloris and backup Thomas Hasal.
