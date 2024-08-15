Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign DP midfielder Felipe Carballo

Felipe Carballo - Red Bulls - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Felipe Carballo from Brazilian top-flight side Grêmio, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan international arrives as a Designated Player on a year-long loan. New York also have a purchase option.

"Felipe has a proven track record of success, and we are very excited to add such an experienced player to our roster," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. "We are looking forward to him getting on the pitch at Red Bull Arena and helping us continue our push to the postseason."

Before joining New York, Carballo registered 26g/14a in 263 career appearances spanning Nacional, Sevilla B and Grêmio. He has represented Uruguay seven times, won six trophies at Nacional and was named the Uruguayan Primera División Player of the Year in 2022.

Midfield stability

Carballo is RBNY's first signing this summer, helping offset Frankie Amaya's transfer to LIGA MX side Toluca. He adds midfield stability alongside homegrown Daniel Edelman and DP Emil Forsberg, who is currently sidelined with a lower leg injury.

"I am looking forward to begin working with Felipe on the pitch; his experience will help our roster as we go into the last nine games of the regular season," head coach Sandro Schwarz said in a statement. "He is a skillful midfielder who will help anchor our midfield, and we are happy to have him at our club."

At the Leagues Cup break, the Red Bulls are fourth in the Eastern Conference (41 points; 10W-4L-11D). They return to MLS action on Aug. 24 when visiting Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls

More News
