Your Sunday Kickoff: St. Louis came to play! Intriguing results after a wild Matchday 2

What happened?: Kind of the same thing that happened in last year’s first meeting between these two teams? It wasn’t quite the same style of beatdown, but a beatdown nonetheless. Alan Velasco equalized at the end of the first half and Jesus Ferreira added a second-half brace to seal another big win for FC Dallas over LA.

So, did we learn anything?: Well, Dejan Joveljic scored. So at least the night went ok at striker for LA. The rest of the group maybe didn’t have quite the same impact. Maybe Dallas just has LA’s number from time to time. This wasn’t an ideal intro to 2023 either way. For Dallas though, this is an excellent response after last week’s loss. They finally got the attack clicking. And Jesus Ferreira hates LA so so much apparently. So much.