Your Sunday Kickoff: St. Louis came to play! Intriguing results after a wild Matchday 2

There will be a MLS Season Pass Experience at SXSW
Major League Soccer and Apple TV present MLS Season Pass Experience, an event built for soccer fans, SXSW attendees and the Austin community. Tickets are free and coincide with Austin FC’s March 11 match away to Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm CT). Details here.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
Congrats to… every single home team in MLS for at least getting a point this weekend. There’s at least one variable that’s somewhat predictable in this league.
Anyway, we didn’t quite get the chaos of Matchday 1 yesterday, but we still had some big games and intriguing results. Here’s your recap for Matchday 2.
What happened?: LAFC got their shiny new rings before the game and then quickly reminded everyone why they got them in the first place. The Black and Gold took it to the Timbers for the first hour. The Timbers woke up and eventually made it a game, thanks in part to Evander’s first goal with his new club. Too little too late though in LA.
So, did we learn anything?: If your takeaways were “LAFC are really good” and “Portland aren’t quite as good as LAFC” then no, no we did not. But if you’re looking for something a little more detailed, we learned what LAFC’s post-Chicho Arango plan might be. At least for now. Carlos Vela played a false nine role and LAFC created plenty of chances. All good so far for the defending champs.
What happened?: Atlanta United controlled most of the game, but Federico Bernardeschi didn’t seem to care too much about that when he sprinted at the Atlanta defense and found the net in the 52nd minute. Fortunately for the Five Stripes Matheus Rossetto (Matheus Rossetto??? Matheus Rossetto!!!) found the net for the first time in his MLS career. Toronto were lucky in the end to get a tie.
So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta look sharper than they have in a while, but are still lacking a little something extra in the final third. That problem may be solved when Giorgos Giakoumakis (who made his debut in the 59th minute) and Derrick Etienne Jr. get plugged into the starting XI. Meanwhile, Toronto have work to do. The Reds owe Sean Johnson for the point.
What happened?: Lucas Zelarayan happened. A brace for the No. 10 and some pretty soccer from the Crew gave them the advantage.
So, did we learn anything?: I think we were aware at this point that guarding Zelarayan is a good idea. D.C. weren’t bad necessarily, but there were too many key moments in favor of Columbus.
What happened?: I straight up have no idea and frankly, this result has shaken me to my core. Never bet on MLS. But also I guess I should point out that Corentin Jean got the Herons on the board in the first half with a shot from distance and Robert Taylor may have won Goal of the Year in the 77th. Y’all gotta see this one.
So, did we learn anything?: Never, ever, ever bet on MLS. You should know that already. But this should be wholly affirming. But, from a soccer standpoint, I’m not sure how much we should takeaway from Inter Miami scoring two bangers while losing the (always high variance on a single-game basis!) underlying numbers battle. Basically, things happen.
What happened?: The Revs seized control of this one after Dylan Borrero’s first goal of the year and cruised the rest of the way.
So, did we learn anything?: I, for one, am a big Borrero fan. It was a good night for me after he picked up a goal and assist on the night. It’s also a good start for the Revs in general. A historic start, actually. This is the first time they’ve \ever\ won their first two games. The Revs are a charter member of the league.
What happened?: A glorified HIIT workout.
So, did we learn anything?: Noooopppppeeee. New DP forward Dante Vanzeir made his debut in the 76th though. That’s good news for a Red Bulls team still looking for its first goal of 2023.
What happened?: A cardio session with fancy outfits.
So, did we learn anything?: So…like…are Orlando going to be boring again this year? I thought all of these offseason moves were predicated on not doing that. They’ve created incredibly little so far. That’s four points to start the season either way, I guess. It might take some time for the Lions to figure this out though.
What happened?: It took a second, but Austin finally found the net late. It was pretty too.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah, I don’t think so. CFM are going to be in the growing pains part of the year for a while and Austin eventually got the job done. It’s interesting to see Alexander Ring at center back though. A clean sheet for the Verde and Black is a good sign as they start to piece together a makeshift backline.
What happened?: Chicago‘s 2023 debut didn’t go perfectly, but they were able to swipe a point with a goal from Fabian Herbers.
So, did we learn anything?: James Sands made his NYCFC return last night, getting the start in this one. Now they just need Santiago Rodriguez to get to New York and they should be feeling a lot better about things. They created plenty and largely kept Chicago quiet but the breaks didn’t go their way. Rodriguez’s presence in the middle of the park should work wonders.
What happened?: Kind of the same thing that happened in last year’s first meeting between these two teams? It wasn’t quite the same style of beatdown, but a beatdown nonetheless. Alan Velasco equalized at the end of the first half and Jesus Ferreira added a second-half brace to seal another big win for FC Dallas over LA.
So, did we learn anything?: Well, Dejan Joveljic scored. So at least the night went ok at striker for LA. The rest of the group maybe didn’t have quite the same impact. Maybe Dallas just has LA’s number from time to time. This wasn’t an ideal intro to 2023 either way. For Dallas though, this is an excellent response after last week’s loss. They finally got the attack clicking. And Jesus Ferreira hates LA so so much apparently. So much.
What happened?: A very, very loud crowd witnessed the first-ever home win in St. Louis CITY SC history.
So, did we learn anything?: So…like, maybe they weren’t kidding about the “Designated Team” thing? St. Louis have come to \play\. I genuinely don’t know when was the last time, if ever, an expansion team won their first two games. This has been one heckuva introduction to MLS. Especially for João Klauss, sheesh man. Meanwhile, last year’s new kids haven’t started as strong. Enzo Copetti got his first goal with the team, but the attack is still missing its edge so far.
What happened?: Cross-country practice with a ball.
So, did we learn anything?: SKC took 17 shots and put 11 on target, but couldn't break the deadlock. Meanwhile, Colorado were relatively unlucky to not get the win here as they were the more dominant side.
What happened?: Another tough loss for Vancouver after going up early. Almost eerily identical to last week, honestly.
So, did we learn anything?: The Caps are off to a slow start again. You have to wonder how slow it can be before some serious questions start to get asked. Meanwhile, San Jose got back on track after a loss that should have at least been a point last week. I’m still bullish on the Quakes.
What happened?: Seattle just cruised. No worries at all in the Emerald City.
So, did we learn anything?: If you needed another reminder that the Seattle Sounders Regular Season Revenge Tour 2023 is going to be terrifying, you got it. Just a mollywhopping. It’s far, far too early to be making broad sweeping statements about the rest of the season...(but with LAFC and Philly dealing with the Concacaf Champions League it kind of feels like Seattle should be the favorite for the Shield... ok byeeeee).
- LAFC unveiled their MLS Cup championship rings.
- St. Louis CITY brought together “70 years of history” in CITYPARK debut win.
- Before St. Louis CITY SC took the field, the club hosted a block party featuring Metro Boomin.
- Seattle’s win reminded Brian Schmetzer of the Martins-Dempsey days.
- LAFC part-owner Will Ferrell explained that he’d “baptize babies in LAFC's MLS Cup trophy” if given the chance. Frankly, I’m unsure why he hasn’t been given that chance.
- Austin FC turned a "swarm of pressure" into a course-correcting win.
- Seriously you gotta see this Robert Taylor goal.
- LAFC's attack hummed in their season-opening win.
- Charlotte FC's Enzo Copetti scored the first goal in CITYPARK history. But St. Louis got the win.
Good luck out there. Don’t stop at a first impression.