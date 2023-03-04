Will Ferrell: I'd baptize babies in LAFC's MLS Cup trophy!

“I probably would go around the world baptizing babies in it,” Ferrell said with a straight face. “That would be the goal, yes. Filled with holy water and a little Coors Light. Then no one would have ever done that before. I think that's something that hasn't been done with the Cup.”

“I probably would take it around the world with me,” the Hollywood A-list ​​actor, comedian, producer, and writer told MLS Season Pass announcer Max Bretos. “I would show it to everyone who wanted to look at it, I'd have to explain to a lot of people what it was.”

For many champions, the answer probably involves spending time at home with friends and family. Maybe a visit to your club’s stadium or training ground.

Ferrell’s hypothetical traces back to LAFC’s accomplishment nearly four months ago at BMO Stadium. The Black & Gold’s penalty-kick victory over the Philadelphia Union, after a thrilling 3-3 tie, was arguably the greatest game in MLS Cup history. It gave them both the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy and Supporters’ Shield in 2022, only the eighth team in MLS history to accomplish that domestic double.

With much of their core roster back – led by Designated Player forwards Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga – Ferrell hopes even more accomplishments await in the new season. LAFC will also have Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and US Open Cup ambitions to chase.

“It's going to be a challenging season with all the extra tournaments and games, but I think it's going to be fun to see this roster come together,” Ferrell said. “I don't know, I think we'll be there in the end once more ready to go, right?”