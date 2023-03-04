St. Louis get ready! Metro Boomin & Co. perform at CITY Block Party

As the saying goes: "If young Metro don't trust you..." well, you know the rest.
But St. Louis-born and raised producer Metro Boomin definitely trusts his hometown. The pioneering artist behind too many Billboard Hot 100 hits to count – including Migos' "Bad and Boujee" and The Weeknd's "Heartless" – put on a show to remember at the inaugural CITY Block Party.
With the help of Anderson .Paak performing as his alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, plus The Lou's own Mvstermind and Kennedy Holmes, St. Louis celebrated the upcoming home debut of St. Louis CITY SC in style Friday night at Lou Fusz Plaza, the events space located on the eastern side of the brand-new CITYPARK.
The exuberant crowd turned up from opener to headliner, with St. Louis' CITYPARK – and its 22,500 capacity downtown – providing an iconic backdrop for the festivities.
DJ Pee. Wee, otherwise known as Grammy-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Anderson .Paak, showed off his crate-digging skills with an all-vinyl DJ set.
Local rapper Mvstermind and local singer Kennedy Holmes, who made a deep run on NBC's "The Voice" in 2018, got the crowd going with energetic opening sets.