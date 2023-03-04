Matchday

St. Louis get ready! Metro Boomin & Co. perform at CITY Block Party

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

St. Louis thumb 2

As the saying goes: "If young Metro don't trust you..." well, you know the rest.

But St. Louis-born and raised producer Metro Boomin definitely trusts his hometown. The pioneering artist behind too many Billboard Hot 100 hits to count – including Migos' "Bad and Boujee" and The Weeknd's "Heartless" – put on a show to remember at the inaugural CITY Block Party.

With the help of Anderson .Paak performing as his alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, plus The Lou's own Mvstermind and Kennedy Holmes, St. Louis celebrated the upcoming home debut of St. Louis CITY SC in style Friday night at Lou Fusz Plaza, the events space located on the eastern side of the brand-new CITYPARK.

20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_093
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_084
;
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_057

The exuberant crowd turned up from opener to headliner, with St. Louis' CITYPARK – and its 22,500 capacity downtown – providing an iconic backdrop for the festivities.

20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_079
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_059
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_081
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_JC_075
;

DJ Pee. Wee, otherwise known as Grammy-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Anderson .Paak, showed off his crate-digging skills with an all-vinyl DJ set.

20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0034
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0039
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0030

Local rapper Mvstermind and local singer Kennedy Holmes, who made a deep run on NBC's "The Voice" in 2018, got the crowd going with energetic opening sets.

20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0028
;
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0018
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0002
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0008
20230303_BLOCKPARTYCITYPARK_NW_0001
St. Louis CITY SC Matchday
More News
More News
Black & Gold bling: LAFC unveil MLS Cup championship rings

Black & Gold bling: LAFC unveil MLS Cup championship rings
St. Louis get ready! Metro Boomin & Co. perform at CITY Block Party

St. Louis get ready! Metro Boomin & Co. perform at CITY Block Party
Will Ferrell: I'd baptize babies in LAFC's MLS Cup trophy!

Will Ferrell: I'd baptize babies in LAFC's MLS Cup trophy!
Your Saturday Kickoff: Will CITYPARK set a new bar for MLS stadiums?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Will CITYPARK set a new bar for MLS stadiums?
St. Louis CITY: Home opener arrives after "everybody underrated us"

St. Louis CITY: Home opener arrives after "everybody underrated us"
Real Salt Lake midfielder Jasper Löffelsend suspended, fined for violent conduct
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Real Salt Lake midfielder Jasper Löffelsend suspended, fined for violent conduct
More News
Video
Video
Goal: Evander vs. LAFC, 62'
0:35

Goal: Evander vs. LAFC, 62'
Goal: K. Opoku vs. POR, 52'
0:40

Goal: K. Opoku vs. POR, 52'
Goal: C. Vela vs. POR, 34'
0:20

Goal: C. Vela vs. POR, 34'
Goal: G. Chiellini vs. POR, 24’
1:03

Goal: G. Chiellini vs. POR, 24’
More Video