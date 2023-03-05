Seattle Sounders win reminded Brian Schmetzer of Oba-Dempsey days

"I mean, the team looked really good. It was only 2-0, it was a shame we didn't score again. But some of the passes and the one-touch, that was some of the best soccer the Seattle Sounders have played in a very long time. Reminded me a little bit of the stuff [Obafemi Martins] and Clint [Dempsey] used to do, some of that stuff. It was entertaining. I thought it was a really entertaining match."

"It's not often that I have openers, wins or losses," Schmetzer said. "But I just want to go on record: I don't know what you guys saw, but some of that play in the second half, I almost wished I wouldn't have subbed.

On Saturday night, he made an exception after watching his team's 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field – Seattle's second straight victory to start their 2023 campaign following a 4-0 dismantling of the Colorado Rapids in MLS Matchday 1.

"But right now we're just really enjoying the way we're playing, just reaping the rewards of our hard work in preseason," Frei added. "Vibes are super good. We're at six out of six [points], we haven't even conceded yet. We took care of business at home; that was an issue last year. So, those are all positives that you want to focus on, make yourself feel good about and really keep that confidence high for as long as you can and maximize the points while you're in it."

"That's the difficult part, right? It doesn't sustain itself. At some point streaks end," Frei said. "It's a matter of trying to prolong it as long as you can. And the longer you can prolong it, the harder it gets. Less pressure is on the opponent, more pressure is on you. The smallest mistakes become a little bit nervy.

The context underlying everything is Seattle, in 2022, saw their 13-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak end – all despite winning a historic Concacaf Champions League title last May. They became MLS's first-ever FIFA Club World Cup participant in early February, and now appear largely healthy and rested.

That sentiment was echoed independently by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei in a celebratory postgame locker room, where the longtime Seattle backstop said it now becomes about making sure the early-season momentum doesn't go to waste.

Up next: Cincinnati

It all sets up one of the biggest matches of the MLS Matchday 3 slate, as the Sounders visit FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium next Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). It pits Seattle against a popular pick to make noise in the Eastern Conference, all at a venue that's notoriously difficult for visiting clubs.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris, whose header Saturday was followed by Héber's second goal in as many games, said the matchup offers an ideal barometer as Seattle look to keep their strong start rolling.

"It'll be a great test," Morris said. "This league, it's really hard to play on the road. We've had two home games to start the season, all the talk about making Lumen a fortress again and we've had a great start at that. But going away, it's difficult to win in this league on the road. So it'll be a really good test and the goal is to keep it going."