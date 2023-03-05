GOLAZO! Inter Miami's Robert Taylor scorches volley past Andre Blake

Have yourself a hit, Robert Taylor!
Goal: R. Taylor vs. PHI, 77'
Inter Miami CF's Finland international midfielder rifled home a top-shelf volley on Matchday 2 vs. the Philadelphia Union, sealing a 2-0 upset victory over the reigning Eastern Conference champions.
Jean Mota played a chipped pass to Taylor's chest, then the 28-year-old unleashed a venomous shot in the 77th minute to ensure Miami's second straight win to start the 2023 campaign.
Taylor's shot beat Philly's Andre Blake, the only three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in league history. He entered the match as a substitute just one minute later.