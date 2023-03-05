No Chicho, no problem: LAFC's attack hums in season-opening win

And the Black & Gold proved in Saturday afternoon's 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium, albeit with a limited sample size, their 2023 attack is just as lethal despite the loss of Chicho Arango (transfer to Pachuca in Liga MX) and Gareth Bale (retirement).

LAFC shined as bright as the diamond-filled MLS Cup 2022 championship rings they were presented with before their season opener .

LAFC made it look easy at times, with legendary Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini scoring his first MLS goal since his arrival from Juventus midway through their domestic double campaign.

“It’s weird that the last goal I scored is 2019 and it was almost the same,” Chiellini said. “Yesterday in training, we tried set pieces. I scored three goals the same as today. It's unbelievable."

Carlos Vela, the club's captain who has 70 MLS regular-season goals to his name, converted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to double the hosts' lead in the 34th minute.

Vela played a somewhat unfamiliar role as a No. 9 following Arango’s departure. But Cherundolo said he's asking his front three to be fluid in their movements, to interchange over the course of the 90 minutes.

"I think his physical condition this year is better than it was at the start of last season. I think we can expect much of the same – prolific Carlos, somebody whose football IQ is off the charts and his left foot as well," Cherundolo said of the Mexican star. "So I think it's somebody who will continue scoring and setting up goals in the same rate. There's no reason for him to slow down."