No Chicho, no problem: LAFC's attack hums in season-opening win

LAFC shined as bright as the diamond-filled MLS Cup 2022 championship rings they were presented with before their season opener.
And the Black & Gold proved in Saturday afternoon's 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium, albeit with a limited sample size, their 2023 attack is just as lethal despite the loss of Chicho Arango (transfer to Pachuca in Liga MX) and Gareth Bale (retirement).
LAFC made it look easy at times, with legendary Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini scoring his first MLS goal since his arrival from Juventus midway through their domestic double campaign.
“It’s weird that the last goal I scored is 2019 and it was almost the same,” Chiellini said. “Yesterday in training, we tried set pieces. I scored three goals the same as today. It's unbelievable."
Carlos Vela, the club's captain who has 70 MLS regular-season goals to his name, converted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to double the hosts' lead in the 34th minute.
Vela played a somewhat unfamiliar role as a No. 9 following Arango’s departure. But Cherundolo said he's asking his front three to be fluid in their movements, to interchange over the course of the 90 minutes.
"I think his physical condition this year is better than it was at the start of last season. I think we can expect much of the same – prolific Carlos, somebody whose football IQ is off the charts and his left foot as well," Cherundolo said of the Mexican star. "So I think it's somebody who will continue scoring and setting up goals in the same rate. There's no reason for him to slow down."
Vela turned provider seven minutes into the second half, serving up Kwadwo Opoku to make it 3-0 as LAFC capitalized on a Portland turnover. That sent the star-studded crowd, which included LA Rams (NFL) star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, into raptures.
Opoku is the new starter among LAFC’s front three. The 21-year-old Ghanaian’s eyes lit up when he talked about receiving his championship ring, saying it will provide the impetus to capture MLS Cup again.
"The feeling was really great," Opoku said. "Having my first trophy as a professional player, I want to get more. The ring is so beautiful, so shiny, oh my goodness."
Cherundolo made tactical changes with an eye toward Thursday’s Concacaf Champions League opener, a Round of 16 first-leg match at Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, specifically pulling Vela off.
But Portland goals by new DP signing Evander and Cristhian Paredes after the hour mark made for a nervy close, which took some luster off LAFC's season-opening victory.
Cherundolo chalked that up to a "lack of rhythm, possibly a little bit of lack of fitness to continue playing in the fashion and the manner we played and putting Portland under pressure and trying to play as high as possible."
Now the scene shifts for LAFC to the CCL, a competition they were agonizingly close to winning in 2020 when they fell to Liga MX's Tigres UANL in the final.
"We see it as an opportunity, not as a difficulty or a challenge. It's an opportunity and it's an honor to play in the Champions League," Cherundolo said "It's one that we earned. And one we would love to repeat year after year. Those are our goals and in order to do that you need to maintain the level of play in both competitions."
