Black & Gold bling: LAFC unveil MLS Cup championship rings

LAFC received their MLS Cup 2022 championship rings in a pregame ceremony before Saturday’s Matchday 2 opener against the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium.

Players from their title-winning squad – including retired superstar Gareth Bale – were presented with diamond-clad custom rings created in partnership with Baron Championship Rings.

The honor comes nearly four months after the Black & Gold won arguably the greatest game in MLS history, using penalty kicks to defeat the Philadelphia Union after a 3-3 draw that included Bale's legendary header deep into stoppage time of extra time. LAFC also won the Supporters' Shield in 2022.