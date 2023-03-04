Black & Gold bling: LAFC unveil MLS Cup championship rings

The champions have some new bling.
LAFC received their MLS Cup 2022 championship rings in a pregame ceremony before Saturday’s Matchday 2 opener against the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium.
Players from their title-winning squad – including retired superstar Gareth Bale – were presented with diamond-clad custom rings created in partnership with Baron Championship Rings.
The honor comes nearly four months after the Black & Gold won arguably the greatest game in MLS history, using penalty kicks to defeat the Philadelphia Union after a 3-3 draw that included Bale's legendary header deep into stoppage time of extra time. LAFC also won the Supporters' Shield in 2022.
Fans can commemorate LAFC's MLS Cup 2022 victory and shop a collection of rings, pendants, and display cases online at LAFCRINGS.COM.
Design details
- The Black & Gold’s iconic LA mark is displayed with 67 white diamonds on the bezel, representing the club’s total regular season points that led to the Supporters’ Shield title.
- The crown of the ring is encrusted with 128 black diamonds that pay homage to Bale’s dramatic equalizer scored in the 128th minute of extra time.
- 78 total white diamonds to celebrate the total goals scored during the championship season.
- MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield trophies displayed with white diamonds on opposite ring shoulders. The right shoulder presents the player’s name and number with the year of the championship.
- The inside engraving of the ring features the scores of all three victories in LAFC’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches.
- Inside shank displays “Forza Mo” and the infinity symbol paying respects to Maurice Facio, founding member and former VP of the 3252 Independent Supporters Union and his powerful ability to connect, unite and build community.
- Monochromatic engraving of the Club’s rally cry “For Los Angeles” on the outside shank.