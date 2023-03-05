Charlotte FC's Enzo Copetti scores first goal in CITYPARK history

Major League Soccer's newest stadium has its first-ever goal. Unfortunately, almost nobody at sold-out CITYPARK was in the mood to celebrate it.

Charlotte FC's Enzo Copetti gave the visitors the 1-0 lead in St. Louis CITY SC's inaugural home opener with a precise header in the 25th minute, making both league and personal history in the process.

That's because the Argentine Designated Player, who arrived in the offseason from Racing Club on a reported $6 million deal, also opened his personal account by finishing off fellow DP Karol Świderski's cross with his well-placed finish.