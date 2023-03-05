Matchday

Charlotte FC's Enzo Copetti scores first goal in CITYPARK history

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_Matchday_Highlights_CLT_Copetti_Goal

Major League Soccer's newest stadium has its first-ever goal. Unfortunately, almost nobody at sold-out CITYPARK was in the mood to celebrate it.

Goal: E. Copetti vs. STL, 25'

CLT-Copetti-Enzo-HEA-1080x1080
Enzo Copetti
Forward · Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC's Enzo Copetti gave the visitors the 1-0 lead in St. Louis CITY SC's inaugural home opener with a precise header in the 25th minute, making both league and personal history in the process.

That's because the Argentine Designated Player, who arrived in the offseason from Racing Club on a reported $6 million deal, also opened his personal account by finishing off fellow DP Karol Świderski's cross with his well-placed finish.

The mood quickly changed for St. Louis CITY fans, though, as they equalized in the 41st minute Saturday night on Matchday 2. Charlotte center back Bill Tuiloma turned in an own goal, marking the hosts' first-ever home goal, then Eduard Löwen scored a go-ahead penalty kick just before halftime.

Charlotte FC Enzo Copetti Matchday

