Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta, St. Louis & Cincy win big; LAFC-Revs close Matchday 3

So, did we learn anything?: I don’t know. It’s a bummer of a start for two teams that had high upsides coming into the season. SKC are still looking for their first goal of the year and LA are looking for their first win after two road games. I’m not really sure what to think other than to be vaguely unimpressed by both sides right now. I’m willing to give it time though. Even if I’m wondering where last year’s Willy Agada has gone.