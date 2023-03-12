Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta, St. Louis & Cincy win big; LAFC-Revs close Matchday 3

LAFC host New England tonight
10:30 pm ET kickoff for this one on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Should be good. Might get weird.
Andre Blake injures groin
Andre Blake prematurely exited Saturday's home matchup against Chicago Fire FC with what head coach Jim Curtin confirmed postgame was a groin injury.
That was…weirdly quiet for an MLS Saturday, which means a ton of stuff happened that we have to get to.
Here’s your Sunday recap.
What happened?: Atlanta United and Caleb Wiley punched Charlotte in the mouth early and The Crown never really got back up. The Five Stripes cruised in this one.
So, did we learn anything?: For a while there, Atlanta United sat on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings on Saturday. It’s their best start in club history through three games and, even more importantly, there’s been visible progress each week. They’re executing in every phase in a way they didn’t (and maybe couldn’t with all the injuries) last season and there’s still plenty of room to grow. Giorgos Giakoumakis and Derrick Etienne Jr. are yet to make their first start.
Meanwhile, Charlotte should be slamming the panic button. No points through three games and even the folks who are actually in the proper position look out of position now. Having Karol Swiderski out on the wing after bringing in Enzo Copetti still makes little sense and the rest of the roster has struggled. They’re in trouble.
What happened?: A Paul Arriola own goal canceled out an early opener for Dallas and that was that in Vancouver.
So, did we learn anything?: Kind of a typical FC Dallas-Vancouver game, yeah? Neither created much of anything and were lucky to find the net. For Dallas, it’s the kind of grinding-it-out result we saw a lot last year and for the Caps it’s one point from nine to start the year. Not a whole lot of mystery to unpack from this one.
What happened?: Brenner slipped one just past Stefan Frei in the 63rd minute and Cincy held on despite a late red card for Nick Hagglund. A late Seattle goal seemed to tie things up at the very end, but a foul in the buildup brought it back after a review.
So, did we learn anything?: FC Cincinnati haven’t looked like world-beaters, but they’ve definitely looked more than capable of grabbing wins and points without their A-game in tow. That’s a key difference from last season and it’s due in large part to what has been an excellent defensive performance through three games.
The Sounders didn’t quite look the same without Heber in the lineup though, and with Raul Ruidiaz on the bench, Fredy Montero led the line. Montero is a legend but it’s the exact thing they were trying to avoid by bringing in Heber. They’ve already had to go to that option just three games in. It’s not a real reason to panic, but it won’t stop some folks from being anxious.
What happened?: Duncan McGuire found the net for his first-ever MLS goal, but Chris Durkin canceled it out late in the game.
So, did we learn anything?: D.C have a little fight in them, don’t they? They’ve grabbed points late twice already this season. That counts for something even if the performances haven’t necessarily been totally inspiring. They played better in this one though.
Orlando… look, I haven’t checked this morning but I’m going to be relatively confident they’ll be last-ish or outright last in xG created so far this season again. To be fair, they rotated a ton and have other things to worry about with Tigres coming midweek in Concacaf Champion League play right now. But nothing about their start to the year has alleviated any of my skepticism.
What happened?: A very not great own goal and a potentially serious injury for Gregore. This was not Inter Miami’s night.
So, did we learn anything?: Goals still count even if they’re kicked in by the other team and it’s going to take a little bit longer for NYCFC’s attack to click. I’m also still not sold on Inter Miami but that’s a personal problem. Although I do feel obligated to point out that the Herons generated just one shot in the second half.
What happened?: The Union scrapped and clawed but couldn’t find the back of the net even after a 50th-minute red card for Fabian Herbers. They didn’t see a breakthrough until Joaquin Torres took a shot from distance and skipped it past Chicago 'keeper Chris Brady. Unfortunately, the celebrations were muted a bit by a possible groin injury to Andre Blake that forced him out of the game early.
So, did we learn anything?: The Joaquin Torres super-sub experience has been outstanding so far. If this keeps up, we could be talking about one of the moves of the offseason. We might already be.
It should be noted, by the way, that Chicago played very well all considered. You can only hold on so long though.
What happened?: 20-year-old Deandre Kerr started up top and scored for the Reds, but a lovely chipped finish from Jimmy Medranda knotted things up at one.
So, did we learn anything?: Honestly? Probably not. I think both sides know they have a ways to go before they’re playing their best ball.
What happened?: Lots and lots of shots for Sporting KC – 30 of them in fact. No goals.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t know. It’s a bummer of a start for two teams that had high upsides coming into the season. SKC are still looking for their first goal of the year and LA are looking for their first win after two road games. I’m not really sure what to think other than to be vaguely unimpressed by both sides right now. I’m willing to give it time though. Even if I’m wondering where last year’s Willy Agada has gone.
What happened?: Snow! Lots and lots of snow. At least at the start of the game. Full credit to Minnesota fans for still showing out.
Anyway, Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored off a set piece then Andres Reyes did the same and each team came away a little colder and one point further along.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah, the snow cancels all learning out. Just glad everyone is inside now.
What happened?: Jacob Shaffelburg scored his second goal of the year in an extremely similar way to his first and Nashville shut things down against CFM.
So, did we learn anything?: We’re learning more and more that it’s going to be a second before everything is up and running at full tilt in Montréal. Let’s see what happens when they finally get a home game, I guess.
What happened?: Jon Gallagher smacked a ball into the net from distance and then Owen Wolff did the same.
So, did we learn anything?: We learned that goals scored from really far away are cool and fun. Are they replicable and indicative of future success? Who cares, you nerd.
That’s back-to-back wins for Austin and back-to-back losses for RSL.
What happened?: Portland scored early and looked more than prepared to sit in and limit chances until they saw the win out. But St. Louis broke through just before the half and 25-year-old rookie Kyle Hiebert scored off a set piece in the second to give St. Louis CITY SC their third-straight win.
So, did we learn anything?: St. Louis are on pace for 102 points. Feels like that would be enough to get them the Shield. Is any of what they’re doing sustainable? Who cares at this point, right? This is just one of those things you sit back and appreciate while it lasts. Just a special, special start. And a team that’s not doing anything more than giving it their all every 90 minutes.
On the other side, Portland lost Cristhian Paredes early to a non-contact injury. They subbed on new DP and club record signing Evander in his place. Evander was later subbed off in the 69th minute. Uh oh. Maybe not the strongest endorsement of your new star. Portland are tough to believe in right now.
What happened?: Cristian Espizona hit the heck out of the ball from outside the box and gave the Quakes a 1-0 win. Colorado failed to put a shot on target.
So, did we learn anything?: The Quakes! Still pretty good!
The Rapids! Still…looking for their first goal of the season. There’s a lot of work to do in Colorado.
