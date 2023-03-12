Atlanta United starboy Caleb Wiley joins Alphonso Davies in MLS record books

The Atlanta United homegrown standout, with two goals and one assist in the first half of a comprehensive 3-0 win at Charlotte FC , became the fourth-youngest MLS player with at least three goal contributions in a single half.

Wiley, who’s been starting at left wing as offseason free-agent signing Derrick Etienne Jr. gets up to speed, is in his second MLS season. The US youth international now has 3g/3a in just under 1,700 league minutes for the Five Stripes.

“He's one that we believe very high on him, we think he's going to be a great, great player,” head coach Gonzalo Pineda said postgame. “And these type of performances, I hope gives him a little bit of extra boost in his career and starts to believe even more in himself, same as the whole club does.”

Who knows if Wiley will ever rival Davies' level or the reported $22 million he moved to German Bundesliga giants Bayern for in 2019. But it’s nonetheless a tip-of-the-cap moment for the youngster, who also scored on his debut in the 2022 season.