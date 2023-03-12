LA Galaxy, USMNT prospect Jalen Neal shines in first MLS start

“I don't know if I can keep saying as many good things about the kid,” Vanney said postgame. “It’s going to start going to his head at some point.”

Neal completed 58-of-60 passes and made five blocks, five recoveries and three clearances, among a variety of defensive interventions.

That support didn’t stop Saturday night, as Neal logged his first career MLS start in a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City . The visitors were outshot 30-8, but the 19-year-old defender certainly looked the part alongside Uruguay World Cup veteran Martín Cáceres .

Neal made his MLS debut in Matchday 2's 3-1 loss at FC Dallas, subbing on for LA in the second half as their early-season center-back situation gets sorted out. Remarkably, he’s got just 115 league minutes to his name.

All this occurs after Neal earned his first two US men’s national team appearances in their January camp friendlies vs. Serbia and Colombia. At that point, he had played his first senior international soccer before competing in MLS for the club he signed with in January 2021.

Neal, who’s a strong favorite to represent the US at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this spring in Indonesia, showed several layers to his game against SKC.

“We've always been super high on his talent and his ability,” Vanney said. “Tonight he showed it a little bit different side, which is just the grittiness defensively and making some plays in the box by doing some of that side.