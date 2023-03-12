FC Cincinnati notch statement win over Seattle Sounders: "We need more games like this"

From the energy in the stands to the tight margins on the pitch, it was an evening reminiscent of the postseason. And if FCC can extend their current levels of performance, they will undoubtedly have the chance to host an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs match, or four, at their downtown palace come autumn.

“It did have that feel tonight,” said Noonan. “But that's brought by, I think, the two teams as well as the fans. Tonight was a really cool atmosphere. That was a fun game to be a part of. It's always better when you're winning. But as the game was playing out, I do think that both teams could feel that this was a good early test for each one of us, and the fans obviously play a huge part in that. And you could feel them for the 90 plus however more minutes there were. They were excellent. So it had a really good feel to it.