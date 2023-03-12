St. Louis CITY SC take "massive step" by equaling MLS expansion history

St. Louis CITY SC 's dream start continued Saturday night, with the expansion club’s third consecutive victory following a similar script as the first two – needing to rally after conceding early to earn all three points.

And by following a win at Austin FC in their inaugural match with come-from-behind victories over Charlotte FC in their home opener and the Portland Timbers at Providence Park, St. Louis have etched their names in the MLS record books.

They are the first team in league history to start the season with three consecutive come-from-behind wins, the first expansion side to win two of their first three MLS games on the road, and have tied the 2009 Seattle Sounders by starting their inaugural season 3W-0L-0D.

“One or two could be fluky or lucky. And there's some bounces that have gone our way, but I also thought in those first couple of games, we were creating a lot of great looks,” said Kyle Hiebert, who scored the 75th-minute winner at Providence Park.