Toronto FC “hopeful” for Lorenzo Insigne return as points slip away

Toronto FC entered the 2023 MLS season with increased expectations, but the club’s yet to meet them.

“I think we need to play [football] more for sure,” the Italian international added, “because in the second half we didn’t play. And for sure, we need to play more football, more right pass, on field and not long ball. We need to improve. We need to win the game because we need the win. We played three matches, and one loss and two ties and this not good for me, my mentality.”

“I’m disappointed because I feel bad for the result,” the 28-year-old former Juventus winger told reporters following the club’s 1-1 draw Saturday evening against Columbus Crew. “We expected more to the game and we need a win, and we lost a chance tonight and I’m very disappointed for this.

The Reds have taken just two of a possible nine points from their first three matches, failing to hold onto a lead in each of those outings. For Italian star Federico Bernardeschi , there’s an obvious frustration emerging amid this slow start.

Insigne watch

Toronto have played the majority of their campaign without Italian star Lorenzo Insigne, who's reportedly the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer history. Insigne was forced to exit the pitch just 34 minutes into the club’s season opener at D.C. United's Audi Field with a groin injury.

The club were “hopeful” and “optimistic” Insigne would be available for Saturday’s home opener at BMO Field against the Crew, but he wasn’t quite ready to make the matchday squad. He trained earlier in the week.

“You guys know he’s trained during the week, and we’ve tried to be very aware of how he felt every day, and yesterday there were still some moments where he felt something in the groin and we just didn’t want to take any chances,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley told reporters after the match.

“It’s a minor groin strain but there’s some plays yesterday where you can tell he’s feeling it still a little bit and that was still the case today so that’s how the decision was made.”

Insigne had just partaken in his first full preseason with TFC, looking to help Bradley’s side start their 2023 campaign on a high note after a 13th-place Eastern Conference finish in 2022.

Bradley said he’s once again “hopeful” that Insigne will be available next Saturday when Toronto host Inter Miami CF (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), but wasn’t making any promises.

“I’m hopeful for Lorenzo, but you’ve got to see what happens as he’s training and moving… There still seems to be a little pain in certain moments as he has to reach out for a ball, the same way that it happened on the play in D.C.,” Bradley said.