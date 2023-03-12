Matchday

Like father, like son: Austin FC's Owen Wolff makes MLS history

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff entered a unique club during Saturday's away match vs. Real Salt Lake at America First Field.

When the 18-year-old homegrown standout hammered a strike from outside the box past Zac MacMath to give Austin a 2-1 win in the 33rd minute, he became part of the eighth father-son duo to each score in MLS.

The Verde & Black, of course, are led by head coach Josh Wolff.

Goal: O. Wolff vs. RSL, 33'

Owen Wolff
Midfielder · Austin FC

Josh Wolff made his professional debut with Chicago Fire FC in 1998, scoring 80 times throughout an MLS career that ended with his retirement in 2012. He took over Austin before their 2021 expansion season, leading them to the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Owen Wolff signed with Austin in September 2021 and is now a starter in Austin's midfield. The US youth international has one goal and one assist in 29 games.

"I was the fox in the box. I couldn't shoot from distance," Josh joked postgame on the MLS Season Pass broadcast.

Owen added: "My first goal, it's going to be one I remember forever."

Father-son MLS scoring duos

  • Alex Bunbury and Teal Bunbury
  • David Ferreira and Jesus Ferreira
  • John Harkes and Ian Harkes
  • Roy Lassiter and Ariel Lassiter
  • Onandi Lowe and Damion Lowe
  • Scott Sealy and Dante Sealy
  • Adolfo Valencia and Jose Adolfo Valencia
  • Josh Wolff and Owen Wolff
Matchday Austin FC Owen Wolff

