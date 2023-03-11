Charlotte FC, Atlanta United remember Anton Walkes in pre-game tribute

Before their Matchday 3 showdown Saturday at Bank of America Stadium, fans of Charlotte FC and Atlanta United honored the late Anton Walkes in a pre-game tribute.
The 25-year-old defender, who passed away on Jan. 19 following an accident in South Florida, spent three seasons with Atlanta (2017, 2020-21). Charlotte then selected him in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.
A tifo was unfurled and fans from both teams put scarves with Walkes' two MLS teams on them. Players wore warm-up shirts with Walkes' initials "AW" on the sleeves.
Walkes, who originally came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, made 70 appearances for the Five Stripes (64 starts) before joining Charlotte FC's inaugural campaign. He started 21 of 23 matches for Charlotte last season.