Matchday

SNOW GAME: Minnesota United's home opener played in wintry conditions

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_MW3_MIN_sider

Orange ball alert!

Minnesota United FC and New York Red Bulls didn’t have an ordinary Matchday 3 encounter at Allianz Field, instead meeting as a winter storm passes through the twin cities.

The snow-covered pitch was mostly cleared ahead of kickoff, leading to some memorable scenes for the Loons’ 2023 home opener. Minnesota forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane and RBNY center back Andres Reyes traded goals off corner kicks in the 1-1 draw.

From pregame to the final whistle, check out some scenes from an MLS Saturday night in Saint Paul.

WATCH: Snow stopping Minnesota United, Red Bulls in winter wonderland

Matchday Minnesota United FC New York Red Bulls

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY SC take "massive step" by equaling MLS expansion history
LA Galaxy, USMNT prospect Jalen Neal shines in first MLS start
Austin FC shake CCL woes with "incredibly strong" win at Real Salt Lake
More News
More News
SNOW GAME: Minnesota United's home opener played in wintry conditions

SNOW GAME: Minnesota United's home opener played in wintry conditions
Austin FC shake CCL woes with "incredibly strong" win at Real Salt Lake

Austin FC shake CCL woes with "incredibly strong" win at Real Salt Lake
Home fortress returns? Nashville SC find "better balance" at GEODIS Park

Home fortress returns? Nashville SC find "better balance" at GEODIS Park
Toronto FC “hopeful” for Lorenzo Insigne return as points slip away

Toronto FC “hopeful” for Lorenzo Insigne return as points slip away
FC Cincinnati notch statement win over Seattle Sounders: "We need more games like this"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

FC Cincinnati notch statement win over Seattle Sounders: "We need more games like this"
Like father, like son: Austin FC's Owen Wolff makes MLS history

Like father, like son: Austin FC's Owen Wolff makes MLS history
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids | March 11, 2023
6:55

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids | March 11, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC | March 11, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC | March 11, 2023
Goal: C. Espinoza vs. COL, 78'
0:56

Goal: C. Espinoza vs. COL, 78'
Goal: K. Hiebert vs. POR, 75'
0:58

Goal: K. Hiebert vs. POR, 75'
More Video