SNOW GAME: Minnesota United's home opener played in wintry conditions

Orange ball alert!

Minnesota United FC and New York Red Bulls didn’t have an ordinary Matchday 3 encounter at Allianz Field, instead meeting as a winter storm passes through the twin cities.

The snow-covered pitch was mostly cleared ahead of kickoff, leading to some memorable scenes for the Loons’ 2023 home opener. Minnesota forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane and RBNY center back Andres Reyes traded goals off corner kicks in the 1-1 draw.