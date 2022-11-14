Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls 2.0? St. Louis embrace a familiar philosophy

The club deadline to submit bona fide offers and exercise player options is today at noon ET. Some teams have already made decisions , but we’ll learn about a whole lot more today. Should be fun. And should let us know exactly how good (and crazy) this year’s free agent market will be when it opens on Nov. 16. Lots to take in here.

Canada officially have their final roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, with head coach John Herdman announcing his 26 selections Sunday. See the full roster here.

St. Louis CITY SC boosted their backline in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s Expansion Draft, announcing they’ve acquired center back Tim Parker in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC. Houston will receive $500,000 in General Allocation Money split evenly across the next two seasons. The Dynamo will also retain a portion of Parker’s salary budget charge over the same time span.

St. Louis CITY SC further built their inaugural roster before their 2023 debut, selecting five players in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft on Friday evening. St. Louis made five selections from the list of eligible players revealed on Thursday, including Nicholas Gioacchini from Orlando City, Indiana Vassilev from Inter Miami CF, Jonathan Bell from New England and John Nelson from FC Cincinnati.

Welcome back to small-sided, the section where we take a quick look at what’s happening around the league. Do you get it? Small-sided like the tiny version of soccer, but it sounds like “small-sighted” which is pretty close to the more commonly used “short-sighted”? Anyway, that’s not what’s most important today. What’s most important today is we have a clearer picture of how St. Louis CITY SC is going to approach things in year one.

Anyway, don’t let the weirdness distract you from the fact it seems like a great move. Parker is one of those players who everyone immediately put at the top of their available players list. He’s been one of the better domestic center backs in the league for a while, even if his form didn’t quite live up to the hype in Houston. However, in St. Louis, he’s going back to a Red Bulls-esque system he thrived in with New York and he’s offering the kind of veteran presence and leadership you need on an expansion team. And if none of that made any sense to you, let’s talk real quick about where St. Louis seem to be going.

That doesn’t mean we took a straightforward path on Friday night though. Look, I don’t want you to worry about the details of this because the details hurt my brain, but Tim Parker, a player available in the expansion draft, ended up in St. Louis via a trade with Houston. The nerdy explanation of that decision eventually comes down to the fact it saved St. Louis money on a big salary while sending allocation money (which expansion teams have in bunches) to Houston. It all kind of feels like a win, win in the most MLS of ways.

In general St. Louis had a relatively standard expansion draft. Everyone (including and maybe especially me) generally falls into the trap of saying “Wow! Lookit all these great players that can be drafted!” without considering great players cost a lot of money and those great players just may not fit into a team’s planned tactical setup anyway. Instead of all the top names on everyone’s board going to Missouri, we ended up with some less notable names who, in theory, will fit into St. Louis’ budget and system.

You might have balked a second ago when I said Parker is going back to a Red Bulls-esque system because you very well might not have known St. Louis even had a system in place. And, yeah, to be fair, this is all only in theory. But St. Louis CITY SC’s manager is Bradley Carnell, who comes to St. Louis after a five-year stint as an assistant manager with New York under multiple managers.

Just like any manager who comes from the Red Bulls, there will be tweaks to how Carnell operates. However, the ethos likely won’t be far removed from what we’ve seen in Harrison. That’s right, there’s going to be another Red Bulls-adjacent team in MLS, for better or worse. This time under the premise of reflecting Midwestern values.

​​”Don't forget St. Louis is not Los Angeles, St. Louis is not New York,” STL sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel told Extratime. “I don't believe this is what really helps us to create a star-struck culture. I think we need to come via the Midwestern approach.

“We want to reflect the people who actually go to the stadium. That's hard-working, that's blue-collar, that's down to Earth and that's being modest and really get out there, leave your sweat on the field, work as hard as possible and you will get something done in the end.”

Whoo boy. If this works, we’re going to hear a lot about it aren’t we? As we should I guess.

It probably will work, too. Because what are we constantly saying about Energy Drink Soccer? It raises your floor in MLS. It’s a tactical setup that allows you to consistently pick up points in almost any situation. It’s part of why the Red Bulls have made the playoffs every year since 2010.