Canada World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament

Canada officially have their final roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with head coach John Herdman announcing his 26 selections Sunday.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United
- James Pantemis - CF Montréal
DEFENDERS (7)
- Samuel Adekugbe - Hatayspor
- Derek Cornelius - Panetolikos
- Alistair Johnston - CF Montréal
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller - CF Montréal
- Steven Vitória - Chaves
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Stephen Eustáquio - Porto
- Liam Fraser - Deinze
- Atiba Hutchinson - Beşiktaş
- Mark-Anthony Kaye - Toronto FC
- Ismaël Koné - CF Montréal
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
- David Wotherspoon - St Johnstone
FORWARDS (8)
- Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge
- Lucas Cavallini - Vancouver Whitecaps
- Jonathan David - Lille
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Junior Hoilett- Reading
- Cyle Larin - Club Brugge
- Liam Millar - Basel
- Ike Ugbo - Troyes
World Cup schedule - Group F
- Nov. 23 vs. Belgium - 2 pm ET (FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada)
- Nov. 27 vs. Croatia - 11 am ET (FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada)
- Dec. 1 vs. Morocco - 10 am ET (FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada)
After group-stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final will be held Dec. 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Roster notables
Eleven MLS players are on the squad, including a leading six from CF Montréal. After the roster is submitted, injured players can be replaced up until 24 hours before Canada's opening match against Belgium.
Les Rouges reached their first World Cup in 36 years after topping the Concacaf Octagonal, with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin scoring the most goals (13) during qualifying. Fellow striker Jonathan David, who's among Ligue 1's top scorers this season with Lille, added nine tallies.
Canada's main weapon is Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product Alphonso Davies, an unquestioned starter with Bayern Munich and their biggest star on the global stage. FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is one of their top players as well.
Ins & outs
Canada have a few injury absences of note: LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, SSV Jahn Regensburg defender Scott Kennedy and defender Doneil Henry, who last played for Toronto FC.
Otherwise, Herdman’s group enters with a relatively clean bill of health as captain and Beşiktaş midfielder Atiba Hutchinson regains fitness. Hutchinson is three games shy of reaching 100 caps.
With rosters expanded to 26 players from the typical 23, the last spots seemingly went to Joel Waterman, Liam Fraser and Liam Millar.