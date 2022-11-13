Canada World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22WC_Roster_Announcement_CAN_16x9

Canada officially have their final roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with head coach John Herdman announcing his 26 selections Sunday.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade
  • Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United
  • James Pantemis - CF Montréal

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Samuel Adekugbe - Hatayspor
  • Derek Cornelius - Panetolikos
  • Alistair Johnston - CF Montréal
  • Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
  • Kamal Miller - CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória - Chaves
  • Joel Waterman - CF Montréal

MIDFIELDERS (8)

  • Stephen Eustáquio - Porto
  • Liam Fraser - Deinze
  • Atiba Hutchinson - Beşiktaş
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye - Toronto FC
  • Ismaël Koné - CF Montréal
  • Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
  • Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
  • David Wotherspoon - St Johnstone

FORWARDS (8)

  • Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge
  • Lucas Cavallini - Vancouver Whitecaps
  • Jonathan David - Lille
  • Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
  • Junior Hoilett- Reading
  • Cyle Larin - Club Brugge
  • Liam Millar - Basel
  • Ike Ugbo - Troyes

World Cup schedule - Group F

After group-stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final will be held Dec. 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Roster notables

Eleven MLS players are on the squad, including a leading six from CF Montréal. After the roster is submitted, injured players can be replaced up until 24 hours before Canada's opening match against Belgium.

Les Rouges reached their first World Cup in 36 years after topping the Concacaf Octagonal, with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin scoring the most goals (13) during qualifying. Fellow striker Jonathan David, who's among Ligue 1's top scorers this season with Lille, added nine tallies.

Canada's main weapon is Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product Alphonso Davies, an unquestioned starter with Bayern Munich and their biggest star on the global stage. FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is one of their top players as well.

Ins & outs

Canada have a few injury absences of note: LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, SSV Jahn Regensburg defender Scott Kennedy and defender Doneil Henry, who last played for Toronto FC.

Otherwise, Herdman’s group enters with a relatively clean bill of health as captain and Beşiktaş midfielder Atiba Hutchinson regains fitness. Hutchinson is three games shy of reaching 100 caps.

With rosters expanded to 26 players from the typical 23, the last spots seemingly went to Joel Waterman, Liam Fraser and Liam Millar.

Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge

World Cup Canada

Related Stories

From dream to reality: Canada's "brotherhood" set for World Cup journey
How to watch or stream the World Cup in USA and Canada
More News
More News
From dream to reality: Canada's "brotherhood" set for World Cup journey

From dream to reality: Canada's "brotherhood" set for World Cup journey
World Cup rosters: Which MLS players are going to Qatar 2022?
World Cup

World Cup rosters: Which MLS players are going to Qatar 2022?
Canada World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament

Canada World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament
World Cup 2022 watch parties in MLS cities

World Cup 2022 watch parties in MLS cities
Inter Miami acquire forward Jake LaCava in Expansion Draft trade
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami acquire forward Jake LaCava in Expansion Draft trade
What we learned from St. Louis CITY's Expansion Draft & what's next
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What we learned from St. Louis CITY's Expansion Draft & what's next
More News
Video
Video
LIVE! Watch the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

LIVE! Watch the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
Big transfer moves set to go down in MLS & how St. Louis should approach the expansion draft
1:20:48

Big transfer moves set to go down in MLS & how St. Louis should approach the expansion draft
41 Playoff Goals. 1,453 Goals in 2022. $1M Contributed to MLS Academies
1:30

41 Playoff Goals. 1,453 Goals in 2022. $1M Contributed to MLS Academies
Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
51:48

Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
More Video