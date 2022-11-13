Canada World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament

Canada officially have their final roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with head coach John Herdman announcing his 26 selections Sunday.

After group-stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final will be held Dec. 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Roster notables

Eleven MLS players are on the squad, including a leading six from CF Montréal. After the roster is submitted, injured players can be replaced up until 24 hours before Canada's opening match against Belgium.

Les Rouges reached their first World Cup in 36 years after topping the Concacaf Octagonal, with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin scoring the most goals (13) during qualifying. Fellow striker Jonathan David, who's among Ligue 1's top scorers this season with Lille, added nine tallies.