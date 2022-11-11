Lessons for St. Louis CITY: How Expansion Drafts can dictate success

So you’re wondering if you should be paying much attention to this whole 2022 MLS Expansion Draft thing happening in St. Louis on Friday evening (7 pm ET | How to Watch ).

The season’s over, the World Cup is looming. There’s a chance your team isn’t even directly in the crosshairs of St. Louis CITY SC, thanks to the rule that exempts five clubs who lost players to Charlotte FC in the 2021 edition. Maybe you figure you have better things to do on a Friday evening.

Perhaps! I’m just here to tell you this quirky little process, this deeply MLSian ritual, routinely serves up some of the league’s most interesting storylines. Because while some new teams just go out and grab as many potential on-field contributors as possible, others wheel and deal like riverboat gamblers to make deals and stack up assets to be deployed elsewhere.

Finding centerpieces

It’s common to see expansion clubs conspire with others to peel away players from third clubs, like LAFC did with Jukka Raitala and Raheem Edwards five years ago, bundling the duo off to Montréal to acquire Laurent Ciman, who would captain the Black & Gold in their inaugural season and score the first goal in Banc of California Stadium history. Minnesota United FC did much the same with three of their picks in December 2016; FC Cincinnati did so with Kei Kamara as well.

Cincy, in fact, can thank the 2019 Expansion Draft for one of their crown jewels – breakout striker Brandon Vazquez arrived in southern Ohio via Nashville SC, who took him away from Atlanta United and then sent him to FCC for an initial $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money with another $50,000 possible if certain performance incentives were met. Even if the latter was triggered, and we’re thinking it probably was, that’s a hell of a deal for a guy who’s blossomed into one of MLS’s top young frontrunners.