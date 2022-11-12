St. Louis land center back Tim Parker in trade with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- STL receive: Tim Parker
- HOU receive: $500k GAM
St. Louis CITY SC boosted their backline in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s Expansion Draft, announcing they’ve acquired center back Tim Parker in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC.
Houston will receive $500,000 in General Allocation Money split evenly across the next two seasons. The Dynamo will also retain a portion of Parker’s salary budget charge over the same time span.
The 29-year-old center back has been a constant starter in MLS since the 2015 season, netting 2g/4a across 217 appearances (207 starts) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, New York Red Bulls and Houston. He's made two appearances for the United States, both in June 2018 friendlies.
Parker’s past RBNY stop is particularly notable, as STL head coach Bradley Carnell used to work for the club and is expected to instill similar tactical principles to the 2023 expansion club. He also captained Houston.
"He's a role model on and off the field," said STL sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel on the Expansion Draft live show. "That's exactly the player we wanted. It's a deal for us I think where we can be really happy."
In St. Louis, Parker joins Sweden international Joakim Nilsson and Expansion Draft pick Jon Bell (from New England Revolution) as key center backs. They also have Kyle Hiebert and Josh Yaro progressing from their MLS NEXT Pro team.
From Houston’s point of view, the transaction gives them up to 11 open rosters spots for the 2023 regular season – the club’s first under new head coach Ben Olsen. Their top returning center back will be Zimbabwean international Teenage Hadebe.
“We continue to make significant changes this offseason to build a stronger club for the future. The resources acquired in this trade will allow us to build a more competitive roster in 2023 and beyond,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.
“Tim played an influential role in our team over the past two seasons and made a positive impact in our community. We wish him well as he starts the next chapter of his career.”
