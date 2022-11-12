St. Louis land center back Tim Parker in trade with Houston Dynamo

Houston will receive $500,000 in General Allocation Money split evenly across the next two seasons. The Dynamo will also retain a portion of Parker’s salary budget charge over the same time span.

The 29-year-old center back has been a constant starter in MLS since the 2015 season, netting 2g/4a across 217 appearances (207 starts) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, New York Red Bulls and Houston. He's made two appearances for the United States, both in June 2018 friendlies.

Parker’s past RBNY stop is particularly notable, as STL head coach Bradley Carnell used to work for the club and is expected to instill similar tactical principles to the 2023 expansion club. He also captained Houston.