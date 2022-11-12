Inter Miami acquire forward Jake LaCava in Expansion Draft trade

LaCava, 21, was selected from the New York Red Bulls by St. Louis. Miami then sent $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the newcomers, with another $100k in performance-based GAM available as well.

“We’re excited to add a promising young player like Jake to our group and feel he’ll be a good fit for what we are building here,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He had a very strong season in the USL Championship and we believe in his talent. We look forward to seeing him develop with us.”