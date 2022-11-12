Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami acquire forward Jake LaCava in Expansion Draft trade

By MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF have acquired forward Jake LaCava in a trade with St. Louis CITY SC after he was taken in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft, the clubs announced Friday.

LaCava, 21, was selected from the New York Red Bulls by St. Louis. Miami then sent $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the newcomers, with another $100k in performance-based GAM available as well.

“We’re excited to add a promising young player like Jake to our group and feel he’ll be a good fit for what we are building here,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He had a very strong season in the USL Championship and we believe in his talent. We look forward to seeing him develop with us.”

LaCava spent the 2022 season on loan with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship. While at the second-division side, he tallied 13g/6a in 39 matches across all competitions. He was nominated for USL Championship Young Player of the Year and helped lead the Rowdies to their Eastern Conference Final.

The Connecticut native began his professional career with RBNY, signing for their USL Championship affiliate in 2020. With New York Red Bulls II, he made 46 appearances across two seasons, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in the process.

LaCava awaits his MLS debut.

