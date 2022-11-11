Ismaël Koné's stock is rising: Canada draw Bahrain in World Cup tune-up

Canada ’s World Cup preparations continued in earnest on Friday with a 2-2 draw at Bahrain, the program’s second-to-last friendly before Group F play begins Nov. 23 against European powerhouse Belgium.

Here are three things we learned about Canada’s MLS-heavy group before the Europe-based cavalry arrives.

With Canada’s World Cup roster announcement on Sunday – ahead of their final friendly Nov. 17 against Japan – there could be a couple of plot twists over the weekend after certain events transpired before and during the Bahrain game.

Ismaël Koné opened the scoring with his first Canada goal before Mahdi Al-Humaidan leveled things up eight minutes later. Abdulla Yususf Helal’s second-half penalty was then canceled out by a fortuitous Lucas Cavallini equalizer to secure a draw for the visitors.

Koné fever will be gripping the national-team landscape for the coming days after his first-ever goal for Canada on Friday. After just six minutes, a long ball from MTL teammate Kamal Miller was corralled by Koné, who beat a Bahrain defender before finishing with aplomb.

We knew Koné was going to be on the plane to Doha next week. He was likely to play a key role at the World Cup, even if that was as an impact substitute off the bench, after a brilliant debut MLS season with CF Montréal at just 20 years old.

All of those qualities are precisely why he should be among the 26 players unveiled on Sunday, and maybe even move abroad this winter after summer pursuits from English Championship sides fell short.

The goal is a microcosm of Koné best traits. He reads the game adeptly for a young player with one season of professional experience, is confident in high-pressure situations and adds an offensive spark that few midfielders can provide in the player pool.

It’s fair to assume Koné might have surpassed Kaye in the pecking order with this game, unless there’s a drastic turnaround in the Japan friendly next Thursday.

However, Mark-Anthony Kaye still looks off the pace. The TFC box-to-box midfielder was hesitant with his distribution, couldn’t get the right weight on his passes and seemed hampered by the heavier pitch. But that didn’t affect Osorio or Koné on the ball, so the field conditions can’t be an excuse.

Osorio had responded well in Toronto FC ’s final scrimmages this offseason, but it’s another matter entirely to perform on the pitch before your country’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

Doneil Henry was supposed to start, but a late injury in warmups forced the 29-year-old out of the lineup. CF Montréal center back Joel Waterman replaced the veteran defender and earned his first Canada cap as a result.

Suffering another injury setback less than two weeks before the World Cup surely affects Henry’s chances of cracking the final squad this Sunday.

It may be a minor knock, but having not played a game for club or country in months, this was a tremendous opportunity to shake off some rust and prove yet again that Henry is a reliable option.