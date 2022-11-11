USMNT's Tyler Adams is one of Premier League's top d-mids: Jesse Marsch

Leeds United defensive midfielder Tyler Adams, undoubtedly, will be among the US men’s national team ’s most important players at the FIFA 2022 World Cup .

The good news, according to his club coach Jesse Marsch, is the 23-year-old is playing “the best that I've seen him ever in his career – and I've known him for a long time.”

How long, exactly? Back to Adams’ days as a New York Red Bulls homegrown player, when that chapter started during the 2016 season and Marsch was leading the MLS side.

“For me, we haven't played against any opponent that's had a better defensive midfielder than how Tyler's been playing,” Marsch said in an Extratime: 1v1 interview with Andrew Wiebe. “So I think his upside continues to be massive.”

Leeds have one game before the World Cup break, visiting Tottenham on Saturday while sitting 12th in the English Premier League table. It’s Adams’ first year at the club, reuniting with his old manager this past summer after a reported $24 million transfer from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.