2022 MLS Expansion Draft: St. Louis CITY make 5 picks before inaugural season

Vassilev is an interesting selection for St. Louis, as the 21-year-old winger is coming off his second season-long loan from Aston Villa to Inter Miami CF .

The MLS newcomers would need to strike a deal with the English Premier League side to get Vassilev on the books for 2023. After he notched 5g/2a in 45 games (20 starts) for the Herons, there’ll be some urgency to accomplish exactly that.