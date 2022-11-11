Bahrain holds Canada to 2-2 draw in World Cup prep friendly

Canada got goals from Ismaël Koné and Lucas Cavallini for a 2-2 draw Friday night against Bahrain in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Head coach John Herdman made a final evaluation of players in action at Khalifa Sports City Stadium before he's set to announce his definitive, 26-man roster for the tournament on Sunday.

As expected, Les Rouges came out with an MLS-heavy starting XI in Isa Town. And it was CF Montréal breakout star Koné who made the most of his opportunity, opening the score in the sixth minute with a fantastic individual effort that displayed his superb touch, breakaway speed and finishing ability.

The hosts leveled the score eight minutes later through Mahdi Al-Humaidan before taking the lead in the 65th on an Abdulla Yusuf Helal penalty kick.

With nine minutes remaining on the clock, Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Cavallini salvaged the draw for Les Rouges.