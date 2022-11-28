Your Monday Kickoff: CF Montréal losing pieces, Inter Miami CF potentially adding Messi

Scottish Premiership powerhouse Celtic are in advanced talks with CF Montréal to sign Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston , a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. No deal is done yet, but talks are at an advanced stage. Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth first reported the discussions.

Inter Miami CF are nearing a deal with Lionel Messi that would make the Argentine superstar the highest-paid player in MLS history, according to a report Sunday in The Times of London. Messi, who’s under contract at Paris Saint-Germain through the 2022-23 European season, is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Albiceleste and is reportedly being lured by a league-record sum. The Herons are also reportedly looking into reuniting him with former FC Barcelona teammates Luis Suárez and Cesc Fàbregas.

A couple of things caught my attention this weekend. One of them probably didn’t catch yours, and the other almost definitely did. Let’s talk it out.

We know for sure Djordje Mihailovic is gone. We know for sure Victor Wanyama is out of contract. And then there are a whole bunch of other potential moves floating in the periphery that could deconstruct a 65-point team down to the studs in one offseason.

Young midfielder Ismael Kone has a number of teams reportedly tracking him as he earns minutes for Canada at the World Cup. And fullback Alistair Johnston, who they acquired last December in a trade for $1 million in allocation money, seems to be on his way to Celtic.

Those four losses alone would pose a major problem for any team. These are core players, three of whom were greatly outperforming their cost. That’s extremely difficult to replace in MLS. Wanyama put in the kind of top-level performance you’d expect and want from a DP. And DP output from DP players is far from a given, no matter how much they cost.

All of those losses would be huge alone. But then there are the rumors. You might have heard them floating around. So far all we know is the Columbus Crew reportedly have made CF Montréal manager Wilfried Nancy a target to be their new head coach, but the internet seems to be whispering amongst itself the deal is already done. You should wait for official confirmation on that before assuming too much, however it’s not too early to at least consider an offseason where CF Montréal must replace four critical players and one of the league’s most outstanding coaches.

In my opinion (and with a ton of respect for what Jim Curtin has done in Philly), Nancy should have been your 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. That’s not exactly a bold opinion after Nancy came a tenth of a percentage point from winning it this year, but it seemed clear to me and other media types Nancy was the guy. He did something truly remarkable over the last two seasons, beginning with a 2021 season that opened with his surprise appointment to lead the team after Thierry Henry left the club weeks before the season began and a COVID-influenced schedule that saw Montréal begin the year in Florida.

From there, he somehow turned a team with one DP into a team that came just two points from winning the Supporters’ Shield. They were only outpaced by two of the best MLS teams ever.

Now you have to wonder, how close is Montréal to “Doing a Colorado”? The Rapids lost several key players last offseason and never came close to matching the highs for their phenomenal 2021 season. Montréal might lose several key players and the head coach that elevated the team to heights beyond its station.

It will (obviously) depend on how committed the team is to bringing in replacements. Colorado seemed totally disinterested in building on the success of 2021 and lost far more than they gained in the offseason. If Montréal does the same, they’ll be in serious trouble. And even if they do work to bring reinforcements, it’s going to take outstanding scouting and heavy investment to make up for what they’ve lost.