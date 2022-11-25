USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive

Neither side managed a breakthrough goal in Friday's mammoth Group B clash between the US men's national team and England, which ended in a 0-0 deadlock at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
The result leaves the Yanks with two points through their opening two World Cup group stage matches following Monday's 1-1 draw with Wales, setting up a decisive win-and-in finale against Iran on Tuesday that will decide if the US will advance to the Round of 16.
The USMNT had their chances on Friday, notably almost opening the scoring in the 33rd minute off a shot from Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea star ripped a shot off a feed from Yunus Musah that looked goal-bound, only to careen off the crossbar.
England had their share of chances as well, with their best look of the first half coming from Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who had his first-time hit from close range denied by a diving block by Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman. Kane also had an open header off a free kick just before the final whistle that flashed just wide.
The US ended the day with 10 shots against England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Arsenal goalkeeper and former New England Revolution standout Matt Turner made three saves in net for the USMNT, including a crucial sprawling denial of Mason Mount's low driven effort in first-half stoppage time.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The most anticipated USMNT match in years was a well-played one, but it didn't quite produce what could have been an iconic game-winner. The Yanks will be disappointed with that lack of final product, but their outlook is now simple as it pertains to advancing: Beat Iran on Tuesday, and the dream lives on for Gregg Berhalter's group.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Christian Pulisic was a matter of inches from landing a crucial opening blow that would have changed the match entirely.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: For a second straight match, Tyler Adams was a monster in midfield while serving as USMNT captain. This vital 51st-minute slide tackle is the Leeds United man in a nutshell.
Next Up
- USA: Tuesday, November 29 vs. Iran | 2 pm ET (FOX, Telemundo) | Group B
- ENG: Tuesday, November 29 vs. Wales | 2 pm ET (FS1, Universo) | Group B