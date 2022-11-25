USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive

Neither side managed a breakthrough goal in Friday's mammoth Group B clash between the US men's national team and England, which ended in a 0-0 deadlock at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

The result leaves the Yanks with two points through their opening two World Cup group stage matches following Monday's 1-1 draw with Wales, setting up a decisive win-and-in finale against Iran on Tuesday that will decide if the US will advance to the Round of 16.

The USMNT had their chances on Friday, notably almost opening the scoring in the 33rd minute off a shot from Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea star ripped a shot off a feed from Yunus Musah that looked goal-bound, only to careen off the crossbar.

England had their share of chances as well, with their best look of the first half coming from Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who had his first-time hit from close range denied by a diving block by Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman. Kane also had an open header off a free kick just before the final whistle that flashed just wide.