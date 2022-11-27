Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first World Cup goal against Croatia

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

can-goal-nov27-1

What a way to make history.

Canada scored their first-ever men's FIFA World Cup goal in stunning style, going up 1-0 two minutes into their Group B showdown against Croatia Sunday thanks to a brilliant header from Alphonso Davies.

With fans still getting comfortable in their seats at Al Rayyan Stadium, Les Rouges caught the 2018 runners-up completely off-guard with a lethal counterattack. The amazing sequence had MLS written all over it with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin linking up with ex-New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan, who served up a perfect cross that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown export nodded into the back of the net.

The historic goal solidifies Davies as Canada's big-game star, while also providing redemption for his penalty kick miss during their 1-0 opening loss to Belgium.

The 22-year-old moved from Vancouver to German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich in 2019, and he’s since become arguably the world’s best left back. After starring for Vancouver from 2016-18, he moved overseas on a reported MLS-record homegrown fee of $22 million.

And at exactly 68 seconds, it's the fastest goal at the 2022 World Cup — and the fastest since former Seattle Sounders/Revolution star Clint Dempsey scored 29 seconds into the USMNT's game against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

2022-11-27T160443Z_918865920_UP1EIBR18NT0S_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CRO-CAN-REPORT
World Cup Alphonso Davies Canada

Related Stories

World Cup Player Ratings: Alphonso Davies effort not enough as Canada get eliminated
John Herdman's F-bomb comes back to haunt him as Croatia humble Canada
Canada's World Cup dream dashed in loss to Croatia
More News
More News
World Cup Player Ratings: Alphonso Davies effort not enough as Canada get eliminated

World Cup Player Ratings: Alphonso Davies effort not enough as Canada get eliminated
John Herdman's F-bomb comes back to haunt him as Croatia humble Canada

John Herdman's F-bomb comes back to haunt him as Croatia humble Canada
Canada's World Cup dream dashed in loss to Croatia

Canada's World Cup dream dashed in loss to Croatia
Report: Inter Miami close to MLS-record deal with Lionel Messi
Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami close to MLS-record deal with Lionel Messi
Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first World Cup goal against Croatia

Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first World Cup goal against Croatia
USA vs. Iran: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game

USA vs. Iran: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game
More News
Video
Video
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
More Video