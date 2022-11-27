Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first World Cup goal against Croatia

Canada scored their first-ever men's FIFA World Cup goal in stunning style, going up 1-0 two minutes into their Group B showdown against Croatia Sunday thanks to a brilliant header from Alphonso Davies.

With fans still getting comfortable in their seats at Al Rayyan Stadium, Les Rouges caught the 2018 runners-up completely off-guard with a lethal counterattack. The amazing sequence had MLS written all over it with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin linking up with ex-New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan, who served up a perfect cross that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown export nodded into the back of the net.