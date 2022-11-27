Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first World Cup goal against Croatia

What a way to make history.
Canada scored their first-ever men's FIFA World Cup goal in stunning style, going up 1-0 two minutes into their Group B showdown against Croatia Sunday thanks to a brilliant header from Alphonso Davies.
With fans still getting comfortable in their seats at Al Rayyan Stadium, Les Rouges caught the 2018 runners-up completely off-guard with a lethal counterattack. The amazing sequence had MLS written all over it with former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin linking up with ex-New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan, who served up a perfect cross that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown export nodded into the back of the net.
The historic goal solidifies Davies as Canada's big-game star, while also providing redemption for his penalty kick miss during their 1-0 opening loss to Belgium.
The 22-year-old moved from Vancouver to German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich in 2019, and he’s since become arguably the world’s best left back. After starring for Vancouver from 2016-18, he moved overseas on a reported MLS-record homegrown fee of $22 million.
And at exactly 68 seconds, it's the fastest goal at the 2022 World Cup — and the fastest since former Seattle Sounders/Revolution star Clint Dempsey scored 29 seconds into the USMNT's game against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.