Matchday

World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England

By Casey Dunau @CaseyDunau

22WC-US-clinch-scenarios

The US men's national team earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England in their second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they'll still need to beat Iran to advance to the Round of 16.

On the positive side, the scoreless stalemate ensures that a win against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) will punch the United States' ticket to the knockout round. Had The Stars and Stripes lost to the heavily favored Three Lions on Black Friday, they would not fully control their own destiny heading into their final Group B match.

Scenarios

The US are guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 if they beat Iran. However, if they lose or draw their final match, they'll be eliminated. Here are the specific scenarios for advancing – and which results would mean finishing first in Group B for The Yanks:

Beat Iran: ADVANCE

  • 1st place if England lose to Wales
  • 1st place England draw Wales and the US beat Iran by 5+ goals.
  • 2nd place if England beat Wales

Draw or lose to Iran: ELIMINATED

Group B standings - Matchday 2

Iran's 2-0 win against Wales from earlier on Friday sets up a high-stakes matchup against the US. Either Iran or the US will advance and knock the other out with a win. A draw eliminates the US but does not guarantee Iran will advance

Elsewhere in Group B, England are guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 with any result other than a lopsided loss to Wales. Wales need to beat England and have Iran and the US draw in order to advance.

Team
Points
Record
Goals (for, against, GD)
1. England
4
1W-0L-1D
6; 2; +4
2. Iran
3
1W-1L-0L
4; 6; -2
3. USA
2
0W-0L-2D
1; 1; 0
4. Wales
1
0W-1L-1D
1; 3; -2

Tiebreakers

In order of priority:

  1. Goal differential
  2. Goals scored
  3. Head-to-head result
  4. Goal differential in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
  5. Goals scored in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
  6. Fair play tiebreaker (based on negative points for yellow and red cards)
  7. Drawing lots

Chance of advancing

After Group B's thrilling Matchday 2 action, FiveThirtyEight gives the USMNT the third-best chance to advance:

  • England: >99%
  • Iran: 57%
  • USA: 38%
  • Wales: 4%
World Cup US Men's National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
Every MLS team's top goalscorer in the 2022 season
LAFC's Maxime Crépeau has successful surgery after breaking leg in MLS Cup
More News
More News
USMNT Player Ratings: World Cup advancement is within reach after England draw

USMNT Player Ratings: World Cup advancement is within reach after England draw
World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England

World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England
USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive

USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive
Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match

John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match
USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start

USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start
More News
Video
Video
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
More Video