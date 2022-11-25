World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England

The US men's national team earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England in their second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they'll still need to beat Iran to advance to the Round of 16.
On the positive side, the scoreless stalemate ensures that a win against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) will punch the United States' ticket to the knockout round. Had The Stars and Stripes lost to the heavily favored Three Lions on Black Friday, they would not fully control their own destiny heading into their final Group B match.
Scenarios
The US are guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 if they beat Iran. However, if they lose or draw their final match, they'll be eliminated. Here are the specific scenarios for advancing – and which results would mean finishing first in Group B for The Yanks:
Beat Iran: ADVANCE
- 1st place if England lose to Wales
- 1st place England draw Wales and the US beat Iran by 5+ goals.
- 2nd place if England beat Wales
Draw or lose to Iran: ELIMINATED
Group B standings - Matchday 2
Iran's 2-0 win against Wales from earlier on Friday sets up a high-stakes matchup against the US. Either Iran or the US will advance and knock the other out with a win. A draw eliminates the US but does not guarantee Iran will advance
Elsewhere in Group B, England are guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 with any result other than a lopsided loss to Wales. Wales need to beat England and have Iran and the US draw in order to advance.
Team
Points
Record
Goals (for, against, GD)
1. England
4
1W-0L-1D
6; 2; +4
2. Iran
3
1W-1L-0L
4; 6; -2
3. USA
2
0W-0L-2D
1; 1; 0
4. Wales
1
0W-1L-1D
1; 3; -2
Tiebreakers
In order of priority:
- Goal differential
- Goals scored
- Head-to-head result
- Goal differential in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Goals scored in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Fair play tiebreaker (based on negative points for yellow and red cards)
- Drawing lots
Chance of advancing
After Group B's thrilling Matchday 2 action, FiveThirtyEight gives the USMNT the third-best chance to advance:
- England: >99%
- Iran: 57%
- USA: 38%
- Wales: 4%