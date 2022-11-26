Tata Martino: Canada are putting on a "clinic" at World Cup

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Tata Martino

Canada won’t take any moral victories from their Group F-opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

But their performance against the world’s No. 2-ranked team has drawn rave reviews and shown Les Rouges are for real, firmly belonging on this global stage.

Just ask Mexico head coach Tata Martino, who labeled Canada’s performance a “clinic” and said they’ve played arguably the best soccer of the group stage thus far.

Martino, an MLS Cup 2018 champion with Atlanta United, twice encountered Canada’s new-era squad in the Concacaf Octagonal. And they struggled with head coach John Herdman’s team each time during qualifying, drawing 1-1 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca before losing 2-1 during a snow-filled evening at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

Those results helped propel Canada atop Concacaf and into their first World Cup in 36 years, last qualifying for the 1986 tournament. Now, at this Qatar-hosted one, the world is seeing Alphonso Davies and Co. mean business.

Canada are still in search of their first-ever World Cup victory and goal. They’ll hope to capture that Sunday when facing Croatia (11 am ET | FS1, Telemundo), before wrapping Group F play Thursday against Morocco (10 am ET | FOX or FS1, Telemundo).

Whatever unfolds, Canada are creating some serious momentum before they co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and the United States – a tournament that'll expand to 48 teams (from 32) and be hosted across the continent.

World Cup Canada

Related Stories

Who starts? Canada lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Croatia
Croatia say Canada don't show "respect" before must-win World Cup game
John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match
More News
More News
How US Soccer can advance to World Cup Round of 16
World Cup

How US Soccer can advance to World Cup Round of 16
World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?

World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?
Tata Martino: Canada are putting on a "clinic" at World Cup

Tata Martino: Canada are putting on a "clinic" at World Cup
Who starts? Canada lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Croatia

Who starts? Canada lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Croatia
Croatia say Canada don't show "respect" before must-win World Cup game

Croatia say Canada don't show "respect" before must-win World Cup game
DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan named to National Soccer Hall of Fame 

DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan named to National Soccer Hall of Fame 
More News
Video
Video
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
More Video