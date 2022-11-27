USA vs. Iran: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game

The US men’s national team control their own destiny (must-win game) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, closing Group B play against Iran in hot pursuit of a Round of 16 place.

The USMNT can still top Group B in Qatar, but all that truly matters is getting through. In the knockouts, one of three Group A teams – Ecuador, the Netherlands and Senegal – could await if the desired result is secured.

Only a victory over Team Melli gets the USMNT into the knockout rounds, likely via second place as frontrunning England simultaneously meet Wales in Group B’s other finale. A loss or a draw would send head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team packing – making it a true win-and-you’re-in scenario.

Sitting on two points through two games (third place), the USMNT have secured a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 0-0 draw with England during their World Cup return. Now, they’ll meet Group B’s weakest team in the FIFA World Rankings (No. 20) in a do-or-die match that could define the Berhalter era.

They should have a full-strength lineup available, barring any unanticipated injury setbacks. That would offer substantial momentum, considering the levels they reached against England – and now must rediscover to avoid disappointment.

Taken together, the USMNT have only landed two shots on goal during the World Cup. And facing a win-or-go-home situation against Iran, they’ll need an attacking spark to keep their dreams alive.

Those two above results left decidedly different tastes. Many perceived points were left on the table against Wales, with Gareth Bale ’s late penalty kick canceling out Tim Weah’s first-half opener. After the England game, the general sentiment was the USMNT had a fantastic performance but were lacking the much-needed goal to beat a tournament favorite.

How US Soccer can advance to World Cup Round of 16

During their sixth World Cup trip, Iran are poised to reach their first-ever Round of 16. A draw is likely enough (depending on how Wales do vs. England), while a victory could see them top Group B entirely.

That’s because head coach Carlos Queiroz’s team is already on three points (second place), recovering from a 6-2 opening loss against England to overcome Wales 2-0 with two deep stoppage-time goals. Emotionally and performance-wise, those results were worlds apart.

The Asian qualifier is known for its defensive solidity, while Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has two goals already at the tournament. He may be leaned upon even more, as Feyenoord attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out with a yellow card suspension.

An important note: Iran and this World Cup’s host nation are across the Persian Gulf from each other, so the USMNT could encounter a heavily-partisan crowd at Al Thumama Stadium. These countries share a deep, complicated geopolitical history too – all as Iran compete amid women-led protests back home.