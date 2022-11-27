Canada's World Cup dream dashed in loss to Croatia

Canada celebrated early, but tears flowed late when their dreams of reaching the World Cup knockout stage were dashed following a 4-1 loss to Croatia in Group F action At Khalifa International Stadium Sunday.

Alphonso Davies got Canada off to a thrilling start, getting on the end of a Tajon Buchanan cross with a powerful header outside the six-yard box to give Les Rouges the 1-0 lead in the second minute.

The goal was the first for the Canadian men’s national team in World Cup history and the fastest goal scored in Qatar.

Croatia thought they had the 26th-minute equalizer when Andrej Kramaric beat Milan Borjan low inside the far post. The goal was called back as Marko Livaja was ruled offside on the buildup.

However, it was just the start of what would be a Croatian surge that would only be halted by the halftime whistle.

Kramaric wouldn’t be denied 10 minutes later, leveling the match after getting a step on Atiba Hutchinson to the edge of the six-yard box and putting his attempt inside the far post.

Livaja gave Croatia the 2-1 lead in the 44th minute with a low shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Both teams exchanged chances two minutes apart early in the second half, but Borjan dived to his right to parry away Kramaric’s bid for a brace and then Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tapped Jonathan David’s near equalizer just over the crossbar.