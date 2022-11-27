Jurgen Klinsmann, flag controversy set ominous tone for USA-Iran World Cup clash

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – The US men’s national team already had to deal with intense pressure and massive stakes around Tuesday’s World Cup match with Iran (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann upset Iranians with his comments in an appearance on BBC in the wake of Team Melli’s dramatic 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, in which he affirmed British presenters’ accusations of gamesmanship and dirty play by Iran as “just part of their culture.”

Now events of the past few days have added an even sharper edge to this enormous fixture.

Decades of bitter political history between the two nations always make this matchup an emotional one, and now a place in the tournament’s knockout rounds is on the line, with the US needing a victory to advance out of Group B and Iran able to claim that spot with a draw or a win.

This is unbelievable… Watch @J_Klinsmann dismiss brown athletes, from Iran to Guatemala, repeatedly saying “this is their culture”, while the host and other guests are sitting there listening to him go on and on, live on @BBCSport . pic.twitter.com/RgOR3b1sr0

Klinsmann addressed Queiroz's comments on BBC on Sunday, saying "there was stuff really taken out of context. I will try to give him a call and calm things down.

Chaired by Arsene Wenger, the TSG is a prominent body that analyzes and evaluates every World Cup match, compiling detailed statistics and gleaning insights about the present and future of the sport. Queiroz specifically noted Klinsmann’s “American/German” status in his Twitter thread.

This also drew the ire of Iran manager Carlos Queiroz, whose managerial track record Klinsmann critiqued unflatteringly in his comments. Queiroz, who coached the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (today the New York Red Bulls ) in the early days of MLS, responded on Twitter with a lengthy, full-blooded denunciation of Klinsmann’s comments – concluding with a demand that the German-American resign from his current post on FIFA’s Technical Study Group .

Dear Jurgen; You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. (...) pic.twitter.com/JAq0l7Yp6n

“The intent of the post was to show support for women's rights, it was meant to be a moment,” said USMNT press officer Michael Kammarman at the team’s Sunday evening media availability at their training base in the Doha suburbs. “We made the posts at the time, all the other representations of the flag remain consistent, and will continue to.”

The turmoil was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being detained by morality police for allegedly failing to properly cover her hair, per the conservative restrictions of the nation’s fundamentalist Islamic government.

The edit was intended as a gesture of support to dissidents in Iran who have taken to the streets since September in passionate, women-led demonstrations demanding human rights, with the government and government-affiliated groups responding with thousands of arrests and violent reprisals that have reportedly led to hundreds of deaths.

On Sunday, U.S. Soccer changed the image of Iran's flag it was using on the header on the USMNT’s Twitter page and some other social-media posts to a version without the Emblem of Iran, the stylized image paying tribute to Islam’s deity and the phrase “There is no god but God.”

Iranian government officials and state-affiliated media reacted furiously, accusing U.S. Soccer of disrespecting the nation, violating FIFA regulations and destabilizing their national team before the match.

An official connected to Iran’s soccer association vowed to pursue disciplinary procedures with FIFA, and some have gone so far as to advocate for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup – a punishment that some had actually advocated be applied to Iran before the tournament in light of Iran’s military support for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Soccer officials said USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and his players were not consulted on the social-media posts involving the altered flag, which were eventually removed or replaced with images using the Islamic Republic’s official flag. But defenders Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman had to face multiple questions about the fracas on Sunday.

“We support women's rights, we always have, we always will,” said Ream. “That message will remain consistent. And what we're doing as a team is supporting that while also trying to prepare for the biggest game that this squad has had to date. And so that is, in this moment, our focus: supporting them, supporting women's rights, and also preparing for what is a crucial game for our group.”