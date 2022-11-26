USMNT control World Cup destiny after England battle: "We're not done"

“That gave us a boost and it's almost also a bit of a wake-up call in the game. And to know that you can make plays like that, that'll keep you in the game, I think it builds everyone's confidence,” said Turner afterwards. “I think it took us some time to realize, ‘Hey, like, we're in this game and we can compete with these guys,’ and that was definitely a big moment.”

Walker Zimmerman saw the danger, blocked the shot out for a corner, and just about everyone in US colors, both on and off the field, caught their breath, fears averted.

Mighty England were pressing and probing the US men’s national team in the opening of their World Cup Group B affair at noisy Al-Bayt Stadium. A passing combination enabled Turner’s star Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka to break clear down the left side of USMNT’s penalty box – the proverbial primary assist zone – and find dangerman Harry Kane with a low cross.

England praise USMNT

They could indeed compete with the fifth-ranked team on the planet. In fact, the USMNT spent most of the ensuing 80-plus minutes doing quite a bit more than that.

The Yanks controlled long stretches of the match, stretching and pulling the Three Lions out of shape with the ball, and disrupted their buildups via an unexpected tactical switch, a twist on the old 4-4-2 formation that the English once made the global standard so many decades ago. By the game's end, the North Americans had produced a superior expected-goals number to their vaunted adversaries in a 0-0 tie.

“It was a really tough opponent. They defended incredibly well,” said Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate of the US. “Their front six make it so difficult to play through and get at their defense … the angles that the USA team press with is unbelievably difficult.

“We lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third and we weren't able to open up to create really good chances. But we had to show another side of ourselves in terms of the resilience without the ball, the recovery runs, defending our box well, defending any number of corners and set plays that came in.”

It was a complete performance with one exception: That killer pass that could produce a goal never arrived, and both sides had to settle for a scoreless draw – though Christian Pulisic’s shot that clanged off Jordan Pickford’s crossbar in the first half left the USMNT feeling hard done by, while England had to listen to boos from some quarters of their traveling support as they walked off the pitch.