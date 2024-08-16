Your Friday Kickoff: Will Marco Reus or Olivier Giroud shine brightest?

San Diego FC have named Tyler Heaps their sporting director and general manager, the expansion club announced as their 2025 MLS debut approaches. Heaps, 33, becomes Major League Soccer's youngest sporting director. He brings over a decade of experience from previous roles at the Right to Dream Academy, French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Major League Soccer announced the roster construction models that all 29 clubs have chosen for the remainder of the 2024 season . Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model – the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model, while 10 opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.

They clearly make their teams more talented. But do you remember when Gareth Bale came to LAFC and never quite fit into the starting lineup? Yeah, that signing eventually paid off with the most important goal in LAFC history at MLS Cup 2022, but he never truly found a place in the side.

But… and I need you to come in close for this one just to make sure we’re not getting dirty looks in public… what if they don’t make their teams better? Or maybe, what if they don’t optimize their team’s roster at a critical moment in the season?

It’s important to talk about the impact both may have though. Not just for star power reasons. They’re the two biggest signings of the summer for the first and second-place teams in the West. They’re the two biggest signings of the summer for the second and fourth-place teams in the Supporters’ Shield race. They could make or break a trophy race before we even reach the playoffs. Considering their talent and success at the highest levels of the sport, odds are they’ll provide a boost.

Yesterday, we said that signing players with the history of production that Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus have at the highest levels of the sport is “probably good” for both teams. Today, I want to emphasize the “probably.” The hard party line here at The Daily Kickoff is that no one ever knows how a signing will translate to MLS, regardless of pedigree. That includes an all-time great French striker and a legendary player for one of Germany’s biggest clubs.

Again, odds are they’ll still be a juggernaut. But it’s fair to wonder how they’ll choose to use all of their attacking pieces and which striker will complement this team’s strengths the best when they need to be at their peak.

He’s excellent at that part of the game. But Bogusz has been excellent at that part too, while sitting near the top of MLS among forwards in progressive passes, progressive carries and progressive passes received. How will LAFC look when he’s swapped out for Giroud?

Now, the counterpoints here are obvious. Giroud is coming off a 15-goal, eight-assist season for AC Milan. He still has plenty of juice. LA have a decent idea of how to play with a target striker and Giroud, in the best “can’t teach tall” kind of way, is absolutely that. He finished last among Serie A forwards in passes attempted, progressive passes, progressive carries and progressive passes received last season. He’s not going to do much of anything in attack until the ball needs to go into the back of the net.

Giroud, at the very least, seems to have a clear place as a target No. 9 for LAFC. But don’t forget that they’ve been really damn good with Mateusz Bogusz as a false nine. Bogusz has moved around LAFC’s front line this year at times, however, he’s primarily been central in a front three, scoring 13 goals and adding six assists on the season. In the meantime, LAFC have put up the best points-per-game mark in the West.

Across town, the Galaxy are dealing with their own first-world problems in attack. Reus, 35, is coming off a six-goal, eight-assist season with Borussia Dortmund. Like Giroud, he still has the juice. Unlike Giroud, he joined on a TAM deal instead of occupying a DP spot. Also unlike Giroud, he’s arriving to a team with some clear flaws. Also also unlike Giroud, it’s not clear yet what his role will be.

It seems odd, but Reus may simply be a super-sub for one of the best attacks in the league. He’s an aging star who isn’t going to provide the same kind of dynamism that the rest of the Galaxy attack has had this season. It’s not as simple as swapping him into the starting lineup for Riqui Puig or Gabriel Pec and watching the team’s attack improve.

That’s a heckuva super-sub to have, but you can’t help but wonder if the Galaxy could have built their roster differently. Having an elite supporting cast member on a TAM deal isn’t bad, and it’s understandable to take a “best player available” approach to a team. However, the Galaxy have clear deficiencies in defense. Only five teams in MLS allow more expected goals per game. No team has been luckier in keeping the ball out of the net relative to the chances they’ve allowed. They’re a ticking time bomb defensively. The 3-1 loss to Seattle in Leagues Cup looked like a visit from the Ghost of Playoffs Future. Would the money they’re spending on Reus have been better spent solidifying their situation at the back?