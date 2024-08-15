Top 5 summer signings: Giroud, Miranchuk & more

The Secondary Transfer Window in MLS is now officially closed!
Let's look at the most important signings as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up.
Let's start with the biggest name to arrive in MLS this summer.
Olivier Giroud is a serial winner after a stellar club career in Europe and is the all-time leading scorer for France’s men’s national team. The rumor mill had been running wild for months that Giroud would sign for LAFC, and it finally came to fruition in mid-May.
LAFC played the first half of this season with Mati Bogusz deputizing the No. 9 role formidably. Kei Kamara chipped in with goals after his arrival as well. But Giroud is a different beast and will take this attack to another level alongside Bogusz, Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera.
This move makes LAFC the Western Conference favorites and definite challengers for the Supporters’ Shield as well.
Atlanta United were in the market for a No. 10 from the moment Thiago Almada was sold for an MLS-record fee. Rather than returning to South America, the Five Stripes opted for an in-his-prime creator with playing experience in Italy's Serie A, as well as the Russian Premier League.
Although Miranchuk was not a 90-minute player week in and week out for Europa League winners Atalanta, he has enough quality to be a big-time difference-maker in the attacking third, something that Atlanta are desperate for right now.
Miranchuk will look to develop a partnership with Saba Lobjanidze. For now, Daniel Ríos and Jamal Thiaré are Atlanta's strikers after they sold Giorgos Giakoumakis earlier this summer.
"Yeah, they move the ball well and do a lot of things right. But can they scare anybody in the playoffs without a real striker?"
That was my criticism of the Houston Dynamo last season. I can't say that anymore.
We have seen a small sample size of Ponce and I like what I've seen from the Argentine striker. Houston’s new club-record signing scored a fantastic individual effort just a few days after making a fantastic near-post run that ended up in an own goal.
As he continues to get full match fitness, we will see the best of Ponce and the Dynamo attack in front of Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla.
I love the ambition of Real Salt Lake to go into the market and add another DP to their attack to support Chicho Arango and Diego Luna.
This club was missing that central connector and creator. Now, Goncalves arrives from Danish super club FC Copenhagen and should make RSL’s attack even more lethal.
I am very excited to see how far this squad can go, as this might be the best and deepest Real Salt Lake team we have ever seen.
On one hand, the Red Bulls have their own way of doing things and I can respect that. But will they ever win anything unless they spend and add quality DPs?
Well, we are seeing more investment lately and the newest addition is Uruguay international midfielder Felipe Carballo from Grêmio in Brazil’s top flight. He's in his prime at 27 years old and should add a lot of quality to the middle of the field alongside Lewis Morgan and Emil Forsberg.
I am excited to see how Carballo fits into this RBNY team as they push for playoff seeding.