Top 5 summer signings: Giroud, Miranchuk & more

Let's look at the most important signings as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up.

This move makes LAFC the Western Conference favorites and definite challengers for the Supporters’ Shield as well.

LAFC played the first half of this season with Mati Bogusz deputizing the No. 9 role formidably. Kei Kamara chipped in with goals after his arrival as well. But Giroud is a different beast and will take this attack to another level alongside Bogusz, Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera .

Olivier Giroud is a serial winner after a stellar club career in Europe and is the all-time leading scorer for France’s men’s national team. The rumor mill had been running wild for months that Giroud would sign for LAFC , and it finally came to fruition in mid-May .

Let's start with the biggest name to arrive in MLS this summer.

Although Miranchuk was not a 90-minute player week in and week out for Europa League winners Atalanta, he has enough quality to be a big-time difference-maker in the attacking third, something that Atlanta are desperate for right now.

Atlanta United were in the market for a No. 10 from the moment Thiago Almada was sold for an MLS-record fee. Rather than returning to South America, the Five Stripes opted for an in-his-prime creator with playing experience in Italy's Serie A, as well as the Russian Premier League.

"Yeah, they move the ball well and do a lot of things right. But can they scare anybody in the playoffs without a real striker?"

That was my criticism of the Houston Dynamo last season. I can't say that anymore.

We have seen a small sample size of Ponce and I like what I've seen from the Argentine striker. Houston’s new club-record signing scored a fantastic individual effort just a few days after making a fantastic near-post run that ended up in an own goal.