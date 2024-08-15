Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United acquire Anthony Markanich from St. Louis CITY

Anthony Markanich - Minnesota United - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • MIN receive: Anthony Markanich
  • STL receive: Up to $150k GAM, sell-on fee

Minnesota United FC have acquired defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis CITY SC, the Western Conference clubs announced Thursday.

In exchange for Markanich, St. Louis receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $100k in conditional GAM and retain a sell-on percentage if Markanich is transferred out of MLS.

"Anthony will provide flexibility and competition on the left side," Minnesota chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release. "He knows the style of play within MLS well, and we are looking forward to seeing his contributions to Minnesota United on the pitch."

The 24-year-old left back has 1g/0a in 42 matches across St. Louis and the Colorado Rapids. Colorado selected him No. 26 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, then he was traded to St. Louis.

Markanich slid down St. Louis' depth chart when they acquired Jannes Horn earlier this summer. In Minnesota, he adds competition alongside Joseph Rosales and Devin Padelford.

"Anthony quickly began contributing to CITY SC and, in reality, this city, upon his arrival last summer," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.

"On the pitch, Anthony made a big impact to help us get the top spot in the West. And off the pitch, he was always willing to participate in community events on behalf of the club and we can’t thank him enough for his many contributions. We wish him nothing but the best in his career ahead."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC St. Louis CITY SC Anthony Markanich

