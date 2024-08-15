MLS clubs declare roster construction models for 2024 season

Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the roster construction models that all 29 clubs have chosen for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model – the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model, versus 10 that opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.
Each club's roster model decision is below.
Club
Roster Construction Model
Atlanta United
U22 Initiative Player Model
Austin FC
U22 Initiative Player Model
Charlotte FC
Designated Player Model
Chicago Fire FC
U22 Initiative Player Model
FC Cincinnati
Designated Player Model
Colorado Rapids
Designated Player Model
Columbus Crew
Designated Player Model
D.C. United
Designated Player Model
FC Dallas
Designated Player Model
Houston Dynamo FC
Designated Player Model
Sporting Kansas City
Designated Player Model
LA Galaxy
Designated Player Model
Los Angeles Football Club
U22 Initiative Player Model
Inter Miami CF
U22 Initiative Player Model
Minnesota United FC
Designated Player Model
CF Montréal
U22 Initiative Player Model
Nashville SC
Designated Player Model
New England Revolution
Designated Player Model
New York City FC
U22 Initiative Player Model
New York Red Bulls
Designated Player Model
Orlando City SC
Designated Player Model
Philadelphia Union
U22 Initiative Player Model
Portland Timbers
U22 Initiative Player Model
Real Salt Lake
U22 Initiative Player Model
San Jose Earthquakes
Designated Player Model
Seattle Sounders FC
Designated Player Model
St. Louis CITY SC
Designated Player Model
Toronto FC
Designated Player Model
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Designated Player Model
About roster construction models
A key component of the league's roster rule enhancements that were unveiled last month, the roster construction path allows clubs to choose between a Designated Player Model and U22 Initiative Model.
Both models offer six prime roster spots, increasing flexibility and control over discretionary funds. As a result, clubs can spend according to their roster-building philosophies.
The breakdown of each model is as follows:
Designated Player Model
Clubs can use:
- Up to three Designated Player roster slots
- Up to three U22 Initiative roster slots
This model eliminates previous restrictions clubs faced with DP and U22 roster slots.
U22 Initiative Player Model
Clubs can use:
- Up to two Designated Player roster slots
- Up to four U22 Initiative roster slots
- Up to an additional $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM)^
The increased GAM can be used to "buy down" a player's Salary Budget Charge, sign players new to MLS, re-sign an existing MLS player, offset acquisition costs and more.
^ In 2024, clubs that elect for the U22 Initiative Player Model can introduce up to $1 million in added GAM due to midseason implementation.
Designated Player Model
U22 Initivative Model
Charlotte FC
Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati
Austin FC
Colorado Rapids
Chicago Fire FC
Columbus Crew
Los Angeles Football Club
D.C. United
Inter Miami CF
FC Dallas
CF Montréal
Houston Dynamo FC
New York City FC
Sporting Kansas City
Philadelphia Union
LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers
Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC
St. Louis CITY SC
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC