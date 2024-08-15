MLS clubs declare roster construction models for 2024 season

Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the roster construction models that all 29 clubs have chosen for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Each club's roster model decision is below.

Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model – the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model, versus 10 that opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.

About roster construction models

A key component of the league's roster rule enhancements that were unveiled last month, the roster construction path allows clubs to choose between a Designated Player Model and U22 Initiative Model.

Both models offer six prime roster spots, increasing flexibility and control over discretionary funds. As a result, clubs can spend according to their roster-building philosophies.

The breakdown of each model is as follows:

Designated Player Model

Clubs can use:

Up to three Designated Player roster slots

Up to three U22 Initiative roster slots

This model eliminates previous restrictions clubs faced with DP and U22 roster slots.

U22 Initiative Player Model

Clubs can use:

Up to two Designated Player roster slots

Up to four U22 Initiative roster slots

Up to an additional $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM)^

The increased GAM can be used to "buy down" a player's Salary Budget Charge, sign players new to MLS, re-sign an existing MLS player, offset acquisition costs and more.