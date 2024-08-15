LA Galaxy: Marco Reus "complementary" to roster evolution

There was a time not so long ago when the LA Galaxy were known as MLS’s most aggressive club – so much so that many skeptical fans of other clubs insisted they must be getting special exemptions from the salary budget and other roster regulations. The Gs ushered in the league’s Designated Player era with the paradigm-shifting recruitment of David Beckham, and are generally perceived to have pushed the envelope in that area ever since.

“If anything, I think now, and not unjustifiably, we are held to a very high standard that we have to clear,” he added, an allusion to the hefty sanctions levied on LA before his arrival for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2019 season. “Quite frankly, I think it's more rewarding when you really put it all together.”

“To the extent that those sentiments about the Galaxy getting preferential treatment were ever true, like, let's bring those days back!” the Galaxy general manager deadpanned to MLSsoccer.com a few hours before the deal was announced. “Because I promise you, I got put through my paces on this Reus negotiation, and there were no favors cut. So I am all in favor of bringing those halcyon days back, and getting special treatment.

After a complex process spanning nearly three months has finally concluded with the signing of German star Marco Reus on Thursday, Will Kuntz jokes that he’d love for those conspiracy theories to be the reality.

“It may not make sense at first blush. When you peel back the onion and think about the sort of philosophical, structural underpinnings for it, you're better equipped to help explain things and aid in decision-making, which can be really difficult, especially for those people who just don't have a lot of experience with our league.”

“I'd love to say that my time at the league office has made me much better equipped to understand how the league works and how to deal with all these kinds of peculiarities. But I think if you probably asked people at the league office, I've been wearing them out over the last couple of weeks, trying to get these Reus documents,” Kuntz admitted with a chuckle. “I’m maybe not quite as magnanimous as I want to think I am. But I think it's really difficult to understand how this league operates from the outside … Understanding not just how things work, but why they are the way they are, is really important. It's valuable. So I think it helps us in terms of how to structure contracts.

He as well as anyone can relate to all sides of this process. Kuntz worked at MLS headquarters for three years, much of it with a focus on salary budgets.

But Charlotte FC already had Reus on their “discovery list” and thus held the inside track on his MLS rights. So LA had to reach an agreement with The Crown – some “horse trading,” to borrow Kuntz’s phrase – in order to sign the attacker, which worked out to cost a pretty penny, at least compared to past precedent: $400,000 in General Allocation Money; $100,000 in 2024 GAM and $300,000 in next year’s.

“Both parties wanted it to happen, and that really helps, when you have a good feeling that both sides are looking to make it happen,” said Kuntz. “You're not trying to convince somebody to do something that maybe they wouldn't otherwise do. So, using that as a North Star keeps the stress level maybe down compared to what it could be in other transactions.”

Most acquisitions of this magnitude hinge on haggling between clubs over fees or with a player’s camp regarding wages. Reus’ much-anticipated arrival in MLS was different. A free agent after playing out his last contract and dropping the curtain on his dazzling decade-plus stint at Borussia Dortmund, the 35-year-old and his family prioritized a move to southern California above financial considerations and set their sights on the Galaxy early in the process.

Embarrassment of riches

While these sorts of uniquely MLSian details can infuriate club executives – last year Kuntz told a story about how former Galaxy coach and GM Bruce Arena once berated him about such intricacies when he first started working at league headquarters in 2014 – he can see the bigger picture.

“I would say the league rules exist for a reason,” said the veteran front-office wiz. “Those reasons are legitimate, and they are important to league business, but it does mean at times that you're maybe working towards something or working against a force that maybe doesn't want to see a player coming to the league. Like you have to kind of meet a blood price, for lack of a better term, in order to get something done.

“That can pose certain challenges,” he added, “but at the end of the day, really, nothing about the rules prevented us from getting a deal done. It's more of just a bump in the sort of road, so to speak, that keeps us from moving as fast as we'd like to in an ideal world.”

Now the Galaxy can focus on the fun part: Working Reus into their squad and preparing him for his MLS debut, which could arrive as early as next week, when the Gs return to league play with a home date vs. Atlanta United.

“Marco is really complementary for our group,” said Kuntz, “not just in terms of what he brings to the table on the field, but I think in the locker room, as a teammate, in the way he trains, I think is really important – and in some ways more important. Because we're already in a pretty good place in the league, but knowing that we're adding this type of character, this type of intense competitor in the training environment, is really, really important.”

A three-time Bundesliga MVP and Champions League mainstay signed via a Targeted Allocation Money deal that makes him a superb value, Reus adds to an embarrassment of riches for coach Greg Vanney in the attacking third. The Galaxy, who top the Western Conference standings on points, already have an elite orchestrator in Riqui Puig, a proven finisher at the No. 9 in Dejan Joveljic, productive, versatile veteran Diego Fagúndez and splashed out millions over the winter to sign wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. It all seems like more starting-caliber talent than there are spots for it in the starting XI.

For an organization with an MLS-best five stars above their crest, but none won in the past decade, that’s kind of the point.

“I'm really glad I'm not Greg, trying to have to work all this out,” said Kuntz. “But look, we're entering a part of the season where the games are more important. It might sound a little cliche, but the stakes are higher, and every advantage matters a little bit more.