San Diego FC name Tyler Heaps sporting director & general manager

San Diego FC have named Tyler Heaps their sporting director and general manager, the expansion club announced as their 2025 MLS debut approaches.
Heaps, 33, becomes Major League Soccer's youngest sporting director. He brings over a decade of experience from previous roles at the Right to Dream Academy, French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Heaps will report directly to CEO Tom Penn and oversee the club's player recruitment and roster-building strategy. He will be responsible for the first team’s soccer operations, including scouting, player acquisitions, personnel management, salary cap and budget management.
"Tyler has demonstrated during his time with Right to Dream that he is one of the brightest people working in world soccer today," San Diego FC owner and chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a release.
"He understands intimately the values of Right to Dream, which we will implement in San Diego, based around investing in youth while building a winning team that plays an attractive brand of football."
Heaps' resume
Heaps joins San Diego from Right to Dream, where he served as group head of recruitment and insights. From 2021 to 2023, he was head of analysis and insights at Monaco. During his six-year spell with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Heaps worked as director of sporting analytics (2019-21) and head of analysis (2016-19).
In recent months, Heaps has spearheaded efforts for SDFC on roster and club strategy to ensure cohesion and alignment with Right to Dream's overall vision.
"I am tremendously proud and honored to be named the first sporting director at San Diego FC," said Heaps.
"In my time spent with Right to Dream across their group, there is no doubt that this project and the group of people involved fits with my background and values. I am excited to continue to lead our sporting efforts here in San Diego."
Roster build
Heaps is tasked with building San Diego's squad before becoming MLS' 30th team.
San Diego have already signed five players, highlighted by Mexican international winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who is their first-ever Designated Player. Their most recent acquisition was Northern Ireland international defender Paddy McNair.
“Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Tyler. His deep knowledge of MLS and soccer in the United States, plus his extensive European experience, makes Tyler the perfect leader to guide our sporting decisions," said Penn.
"Since joining Right to Dream a year ago, Tyler has been instrumental in building our first-team recruitment strategy. Tyler’s strong relationships with the leaders of Right to Dream will ensure that our club is fully aligned with Right to Dream's vision."
San Diego are yet to hire a head coach. Their home matches will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.