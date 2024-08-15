San Diego FC name Tyler Heaps sporting director & general manager

San Diego FC have named Tyler Heaps their sporting director and general manager, the expansion club announced as their 2025 MLS debut approaches.

"He understands intimately the values of Right to Dream, which we will implement in San Diego, based around investing in youth while building a winning team that plays an attractive brand of football."

"Tyler has demonstrated during his time with Right to Dream that he is one of the brightest people working in world soccer today," San Diego FC owner and chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a release.

Heaps will report directly to CEO Tom Penn and oversee the club's player recruitment and roster-building strategy. He will be responsible for the first team’s soccer operations, including scouting, player acquisitions, personnel management, salary cap and budget management.

Heaps, 33, becomes Major League Soccer's youngest sporting director. He brings over a decade of experience from previous roles at the Right to Dream Academy, French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Heaps' resume

Heaps joins San Diego from Right to Dream, where he served as group head of recruitment and insights. From 2021 to 2023, he was head of analysis and insights at Monaco. During his six-year spell with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Heaps worked as director of sporting analytics (2019-21) and head of analysis (2016-19).

In recent months, Heaps has spearheaded efforts for SDFC on roster and club strategy to ensure cohesion and alignment with Right to Dream's overall vision.

"I am tremendously proud and honored to be named the first sporting director at San Diego FC," said Heaps.