Leagues Cup quarterfinals: Which teams have the edge?

And then there were eight.
As we get closer to crowning a Leagues Cup champion, we've seen a fun tournament with great goals, upsets and wild moments we can't predict.
Will we get more of that when the quarterfinals unfold Saturday night?
Columbus Crew (6) vs. New York City FC (31)
- WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 - 6 pm ET
- WHERE: Lower.com Field
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus are the obvious favorite because they're playing some of the best football we've seen in a long time in MLS. Their team is complete, not necessarily with the biggest stars, but with players who execute their roles. Cucho Hernández is unbelievable, Diego Rossi is on fire.
Their style of football and the different ways they can hurt you makes them incredibly dangerous. They could pass you to death or go vertical and have the pace to get in behind, even score on set pieces. Wilfried Nancy's team is a total, all-around threat.
For everything I said, NYCFC still pose danger because while Columbus are strong defensively, they allow looks at goal. Santiago Rodríguez also gives NYCFC quality and momentum. Maxi Moralez as a No. 10, with all his experience, gives them a different angle attacking-wise.
Philadelphia Union (9) vs. Mazatlán FC (45)
- WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 - 7:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Subaru Park
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
I wish I had Philadelphia as a dark horse the other week; I underestimated them because of their struggles in MLS.
But Tai Baribo, when you have a striker on fire like this, sometimes everything they do turns to gold. Eleven goals in his last 11 games is incredible. Andre Blake's playing well again, the backline isn't making silly mistakes and their experience is showing. I wouldn't want to see Philly at home right now.
Mazatlán are having a fairytale tournament. You always get a team like this in any cup competition. But this is the end of the road for them. This hurdle will be a little bit too high for Mazatlán. They have some exciting players – I just don't see them getting over this challenge at Philadelphia.
Seattle Sounders FC (13) vs. LAFC (15)
- WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 - 8 pm ET
- WHERE: Lumen Field
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Just before Leagues Cup, LAFC went to Seattle and won 3-0. That makes them the favorite here, right? I'm not so sure.
This is a different Sounders side right now with Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák stepping up. We've seen them do this down the years where they start a season not too well. Then, by the time it comes to MLS Cup, they're ready and raring to go. I think that's where Seattle are right now.
Two weeks ago, I'm saying LAFC win easily. But what I've seen from Seattle lately, it's too close to call. That's despite the danger Denis Bouanga poses, and Olivier Giroud looking to build off his debut.
Club América (1) vs. Colorado Rapids (46)
- WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 - 10 pm ET
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
We all know Club América's reputation. They might be the team in LIGA MX. But I think people are fearing the name and not the performances. For me, América are not playing great. They have game-changers and match-winners all over the field… they're just not in the form you'd expect given their quality.
Even in the Round of 16, St. Louis CITY had clear-cut chances where they could have made América pay. Colorado will get similar chances and have players like Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett, who can turn up with a decisive moment. Zack Steffen is making huge saves in this tournament, too.
I'll give it to América – I'm just not as convinced as everyone by them. Colorado will make it a tough game and their run of beating LIGA MX teams ends after eliminating Club León, FC Juárez and Toluca FC.