Leagues Cup quarterfinals: Which teams have the edge?

Will we get more of that when the quarterfinals unfold Saturday night?

As we get closer to crowning a Leagues Cup champion, we've seen a fun tournament with great goals, upsets and wild moments we can't predict.

For everything I said, NYCFC still pose danger because while Columbus are strong defensively, they allow looks at goal. Santiago Rodríguez also gives NYCFC quality and momentum. Maxi Moralez as a No. 10, with all his experience, gives them a different angle attacking-wise.

Their style of football and the different ways they can hurt you makes them incredibly dangerous. They could pass you to death or go vertical and have the pace to get in behind, even score on set pieces. Wilfried Nancy's team is a total, all-around threat.

Columbus are the obvious favorite because they're playing some of the best football we've seen in a long time in MLS. Their team is complete, not necessarily with the biggest stars, but with players who execute their roles. Cucho Hernández is unbelievable, Diego Rossi is on fire.

Philadelphia Union (9) vs. Mazatlán FC (45)

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 - 7:30 pm ET

WHERE: Subaru Park

Subaru Park WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

I wish I had Philadelphia as a dark horse the other week; I underestimated them because of their struggles in MLS.

But Tai Baribo, when you have a striker on fire like this, sometimes everything they do turns to gold. Eleven goals in his last 11 games is incredible. Andre Blake's playing well again, the backline isn't making silly mistakes and their experience is showing. I wouldn't want to see Philly at home right now.