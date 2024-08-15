Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign Malte Amundsen to contract extension

24-MalteAmundsen-Extension
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Malte Amundsen to a contract extension through 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Amundsen is in his second season with Columbus and his fourth MLS season after featuring for New York City FC from 2021-22. The 26-year-old Denmark native has 4g/11a over 102 regular-season appearances.

"Malte is a person with great character who values the connections with those around him, investing in his teammates and the staff around the facility," general manager Issa Tall said in a release.

"He is a consummate professional who possesses an eagerness to learn and is a dynamic player who has been key to the success of our team. Malte is a valuable member of our club, and we are pleased to extend his time with the Crew for years to come."

A two-time MLS Cup winner, Amundsen had previous stops with HB Köge, Rosenborg, Eintracht Braunschweig and Vejle BK before his move to MLS.

"I’m very proud and excited to extend my stay with the Columbus Crew," said Amundsen.

"The environment we have here both on and off the field, with the players, staff and whole organization, is something truly special that you don’t find everywhere you go. I’m happy for what’s to come and I can’t wait to push for more trophies with the Crew.”

Columbus are third in the Eastern Conference with 43 points. They'll host NYCFC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Columbus Crew Malte Amundsen

Related Stories

Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick Yutaro Tsukada
Minnesota United acquire Anthony Markanich from St. Louis CITY
Charlotte FC acquire DP midfielder Pep Biel 
More News
More News
Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick Yutaro Tsukada
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick Yutaro Tsukada
LA Galaxy: Marco Reus "complementary" to roster evolution
National Writer: Charles Boehm

LA Galaxy: Marco Reus "complementary" to roster evolution
Columbus Crew sign Malte Amundsen to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign Malte Amundsen to contract extension
Top 5 summer signings: Giroud, Miranchuk & more
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Top 5 summer signings: Giroud, Miranchuk & more
San Diego FC name Tyler Heaps sporting director & general manager

San Diego FC name Tyler Heaps sporting director & general manager
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Tai Baribo comes good for Philadelphia Union
0:47

Twellman's Takes: Tai Baribo comes good for Philadelphia Union
Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
1:07

Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
Olivier Giroud makes LAFC debut: "It's a great feeling"
1:20
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Olivier Giroud makes LAFC debut: "It's a great feeling"
Colorado Rapids: Can they do it again vs. Club América?
2:40
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Colorado Rapids: Can they do it again vs. Club América?