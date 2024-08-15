Columbus Crew sign Malte Amundsen to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Malte Amundsen to a contract extension through 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Amundsen is in his second season with Columbus and his fourth MLS season after featuring for New York City FC from 2021-22. The 26-year-old Denmark native has 4g/11a over 102 regular-season appearances.

"Malte is a person with great character who values the connections with those around him, investing in his teammates and the staff around the facility," general manager Issa Tall said in a release.