Columbus Crew sign Malte Amundsen to contract extension

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Malte Amundsen to a contract extension through 2027, the club announced Thursday.
Amundsen is in his second season with Columbus and his fourth MLS season after featuring for New York City FC from 2021-22. The 26-year-old Denmark native has 4g/11a over 102 regular-season appearances.
"Malte is a person with great character who values the connections with those around him, investing in his teammates and the staff around the facility," general manager Issa Tall said in a release.
"He is a consummate professional who possesses an eagerness to learn and is a dynamic player who has been key to the success of our team. Malte is a valuable member of our club, and we are pleased to extend his time with the Crew for years to come."
A two-time MLS Cup winner, Amundsen had previous stops with HB Köge, Rosenborg, Eintracht Braunschweig and Vejle BK before his move to MLS.
"I’m very proud and excited to extend my stay with the Columbus Crew," said Amundsen.
"The environment we have here both on and off the field, with the players, staff and whole organization, is something truly special that you don’t find everywhere you go. I’m happy for what’s to come and I can’t wait to push for more trophies with the Crew.”
Columbus are third in the Eastern Conference with 43 points. They'll host NYCFC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
