Charlotte FC transfer Brecht Dejaegere to Belgian club

Charlotte FC have transferred midfielder Brecht Dejaegere to Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk, the club announced Friday.

The move comes 13 months after Dejaegere joined Charlotte from Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC. He departs with 2g/2a in 29 matches.

Dejaegere, 33, held a Designated Player roster spot.

"Brecht was a top pro and respected teammate who dedicated himself to the success of our organization over the past year and we’re thankful for his contributions to Charlotte FC," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"He’ll be returning to Belgium and the club that gave him his start in professional football, and we wish him nothing but success back home."

In their first year under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings (37 points). They're chasing a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

